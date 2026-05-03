Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...

In a landmark moment for the Indian Premier League, Sunil Narine has solidified his status as a legendary figure by becoming the very first overseas cricketer to claim 200 wickets in the tournament. This historic achievement occurred on May 03, 2026, during the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Reaching the Milestone

Narine entered the match on the verge of history with 199 wickets. He secured his 200th scalp by bowling Salil Arora during the SRH innings. Demonstrating his trademark consistency, he concluded his four-over spell by dismissing Ishan Kishan on the final delivery, finishing with impressive figures of 2 for 31.

ALSO READ - Inside Rs 15,660 cr: Rajasthan Royals sold to Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla in landmark IPL deal; Know Badale's status

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

An Exclusive Bowling Club

With this feat, Narine joins an elite group of only three bowlers to have crossed the 200-wicket threshold in IPL history. He now stands alongside:

Yuzvendra Chahal: The tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The first fast bowler to reach the milestone.

While legends like Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, and Rashid Khan have significantly influenced the league, Narine is the first non-Indian player to officially reach this double-century mark.

Loyalty to Kolkata Knight Riders

Narine’s achievement is particularly unique due to his unwavering loyalty to KKR. Having been with the franchise since his debut in 2012, all 200+ of his wickets have been taken for a single team. In an era where players frequently switch franchises, this continuity represents a rare and significant milestone for the Kolkata organization.

Impact on the Game

The spell against SRH was a classic display of Narine's tactical brilliance. Rather than acting solely as a defensive bowler, he disrupted the middle overs and halted Hyderabad’s momentum. By dismissing a set Ishan Kishan at the end of his quota, he ensured KKR maintained control of the match.

KKR won vs SRH

The match itself saw SRH collapse from a strong 107/2 to just 165 all out, despite a blistering 61 from Travis Head. KKR’s mystery duo of Varun Chakaravarthy (3/36) and Narine dismantled the middle order. In response, KKR chased the target clinically, anchored by Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 59 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s 43. Rinku Singh’s brisk unbeaten 22 ensured the win with 10 balls to spare, marking KKR’s third victory of the season and cementing Narine’s status as the ultimate overseas benchmark.