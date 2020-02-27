हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad reappoint Australia opener David Warner as captain for IPL 2020

Australian opener David Warner has been reappointed the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season starting March 29. Warner had captained Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2015 to 2017 before he was banned in 2018 from any form of cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering incident in the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

His role was taken over by New Zealand's Kane Williamson in 2018 and 2019. Under Warner's captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the IPL trophy in 2016 defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sunrisers Hyderabad had reached the final of the 2018 edition but lost to Chennai Super Kings and in 2019 they finished fourth and lost to Delhi Capitals in the eliminator.

Warner's team will start its IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

But the marauding left-handed batsman and Williamson may find it tough to feature in Sunrisers Hyderabad's first match as Australia and New Zealand are playing a three-match One-Day International series, which ends on March 29.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd) on

Warner's explosive batting at the top of the order will be key to his team's fortunes in IPL 2020. The Australian goes for big shots from the very first ball and on song can decimate any bowling attack.

His batting record in IPL has been impressive since he first played in the T20 league in 2013. His IPL scorecard reads 410 (2013 season), 528 (2014 season), 562 (2015 season), 848 (2016 season), 641 (2017 season) and 692 (2019 season) runs along with four centuries and 44 fifty-plus scores.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team: David Warner (captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.

