IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch SRH vs PBKS, TV timings and other details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming: The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch SRH vs PBKS, TV timings and other details
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming (IPL/File Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming: Punjab Kings would hope to forget the ghosts of their two-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals as soon as possible, and look ahead to garnering a few points in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah International Stadium later on Saturday. 

Currently sitting seventh and eighth respectively on the points table, the game will have big ramifications for both sides if they are to keep the playoffs dreams alive in the Indian Premier League this season. 

For Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, the clash against SRH is a virtual do-or-die one, with a win being extremely important to keep the franchise in the hunt.  

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm on Saturday (September 25).

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com

- with IANS inputs

