Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH vs RR Indian Premier League in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, 330 pm April 2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their opening game of IPL 2023 against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR). This is SRH's first home match of the season which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. For the uninitiated, SRH's new captain is missing this match. The reason for his unavailabity is that South Africa batter is currently playing in the ODIs vs Netherlands. Markram is set to join SRH camp ahead of their April 7 encounter vs Lucknow Super Giants. SRH pin hopes on stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar to get the team off to a good start in IPL 2023.

On the other hand, RR will be at their full strength. Some of the key players of the team are Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. Watch out for young Riyan Parag. RR has backed this youngster from Assam for four seasons now but the all-rounder is yet to play to his full potential and hopefully, in 2023 season, Parag will be able to come back to his best.

SRH have a new opener in form of Mayank Agarwal. The former Punjab Kings captain would like to prove a point with the bat after he was sacked from all India squads. Adil Rashid and Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi are great additions to the squad as well.

#SRHvRR, A Sunday blockbuster that you don't want to miss! _



Binge watch the exciting contest as the #Risers return home after 4 years and take on the Royals at the #PreyGround _#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/ryPh8SHYaA — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 2, 2023

Dream11 prediction for SRH vs RR match:

Glenn Phillips, Sanju Samson (Vc), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Probable playing XIs of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (Wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/Wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen.

SRH vs RR Full Squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.