Super 8 drama: Pakistan’s semifinal race tightens following abandoned match against New Zealand

Pakistan’s journey to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 has become increasingly challenging after rain forced the abandonment of their opening Super 8 encounter against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

With no play possible, both teams shared one point each in Group 2; a result that, while better than a loss, could prove costly in a tightly contested race featuring England and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Shared Points Add Pressure

A victory over New Zealand would have given Pakistan a strong start to the Super 8 stage with two valuable points. Instead, Salman Agha’s side now has only two remaining matches to secure a top-two finish and book a place in the semifinals. Pakistan are scheduled to face two-time champions England and Sri Lanka in their remaining fixtures. Winning both matches would take them to a maximum of five points, which should be enough to guarantee qualification for the knockout stage.

Little Margin for Error

Any further washout or a defeat, however, could seriously dent Pakistan’s chances. In such a scenario, qualification may depend on other results in the group as well as net run rate, which could become the decisive factor if teams finish level on points. Losing both remaining matches would result in Pakistan’s elimination from the tournament.

New Zealand find themselves in a similar situation and will also likely need victories in their remaining games to avoid relying on other outcomes.

Tough Challenge Against England

Pakistan’s next clash is against England on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Stadium, a matchup that historically has not favoured the Men in Green. Pakistan are yet to defeat England in T20 World Cup history, trailing 0-3 in head-to-head meetings. Overall, the two sides have played 31 T20Is, with Pakistan winning nine matches while England has claimed 21 victories.

Pakistan will then face Sri Lanka on February 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The 2009 T20 World Cup champions hold a stronger record against the Islanders, winning 14 of their 24 encounters, while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on ten occasions.

With qualification hanging in the balance, Pakistan must now deliver near-perfect performances to keep their semifinal hopes alive.