Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018401https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/super-eight-locked-in-india-pakistan-in-different-groups-as-salman-ali-agha-co-crush-namibia-full-groups-schedule-revealed-3018401.html
NewsCricketT20 WC 2026 Super Eight locked in: India & Pakistan in different groups as Salman Ali Agha & Co crush Namibia - Full Groups & Schedule Revealed
T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER EIGHT

T20 WC 2026 Super Eight locked in: India & Pakistan in different groups as Salman Ali Agha & Co crush Namibia - Full Groups & Schedule Revealed

The tournament now transitions into two distinct pools of four teams each. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Only the top two teams from each group will earn the right to advance to the semifinals.
  • India headlines a formidable Group 1, which many analysts have labeled the "Group of Death" due to the high density of power hitters and elite bowling units.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

T20 WC 2026 Super Eight locked in: India & Pakistan in different groups as Salman Ali Agha & Co crush Namibia - Full Groups & Schedule RevealedCredits - Twitter

The lineup for the business end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is officially complete. Following a decisive victory over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday, Pakistan has claimed the eighth and final spot in the Super Eight round. This victory ensures that the most anticipated phase of the tournament will proceed with its full complement of global heavyweights, setting the stage for a ten day sprint toward the semifinals.

The Composition of the Elite Groups

The tournament now transitions into two distinct pools of four teams each. The groups have been determined through a combination of tournament performance and the ICC’s pre-assigned seeding system.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Group 1: The India Centric Bracket
India headlines a formidable Group 1, which many analysts have labeled the "Group of Death" due to the high density of power hitters and elite bowling units. Joining the inaugural champions are South Africa, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe. The latter has been the tournament's "miracle team," having famously contributed to the early exit of Australia. Matches for this group will primarily take place across India’s premier cricketing cathedrals, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Group 2: The Island Battleground
Pakistan’s qualification places them in Group 2, where they will face off against England, New Zealand, and the co-hosts, Sri Lanka. This group will see a significant portion of its action held in the lush, spin friendly conditions of Pallekele and Colombo.

Complete Super Eight Schedule and Venues

The Super Eight stage will be contested from February 21 through March 1, with all timings listed in Indian Standard Time (IST).

February 21

New Zealand vs Pakistan at 7:00 pm | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 22

England vs Sri Lanka at 3:00 pm | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

India vs South Africa at 7:00 pm | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

February 23

Zimbabwe vs West Indies at 7:00 pm | Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

February 24

England vs Pakistan at 7:00 pm | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

February 25

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at 7:00 pm | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 26

West Indies vs South Africa at 3:00 pm | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Zimbabwe at 7:00 pm | MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

February 27

England vs New Zealand at 7:00 pm | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 28

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at 7:00 pm | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

March 1

Zimbabwe vs South Africa at 3:00 pm | Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

India vs West Indies at 7:00 pm | Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The Road to the Semifinals

The stakes could not be higher as the tournament shifts gears. Only the top two teams from each group will earn the right to advance to the semifinals. India enters this stage with the momentum of a perfect group record, while Pakistan will rely on their "luxury of spinners," as described by captain Salman Ali Agha, to navigate the tricky tracks of Sri Lanka. With iconic venues like Eden Gardens and the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosting these clashes, the 2026 edition is poised for a historic conclusion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Salman Ali Agha reaction after reaching Super 8
'We have been playing good cricket': Agha shrugs off India loss after big win
Galgotias University
After Chinese robodog, Galgotias' 'in-house' drone ID'd as Korean import
Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
Not Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit: Hardik reveals who reignited him after IPL 2025
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026: Why did Government of India extend AI Expo dates?
India AI Impact Summit 2026
India, France share 'same objective' on AI innovation, says Macron
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie makes bold statement for critics says, ‘I make movies for...'
Critical Mineral
Pakistan's current critical mineral moment more promise than performance
China humanoid robots
Humanoid robots perform live Kung Fu at China’s Spring Festival Gala | Video
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world
Zendaya
Zendaya reveals relationship red flags and her 'Character test'