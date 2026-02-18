T20 WC 2026 Super Eight locked in: India & Pakistan in different groups as Salman Ali Agha & Co crush Namibia - Full Groups & Schedule Revealed
The lineup for the business end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is officially complete. Following a decisive victory over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday, Pakistan has claimed the eighth and final spot in the Super Eight round. This victory ensures that the most anticipated phase of the tournament will proceed with its full complement of global heavyweights, setting the stage for a ten day sprint toward the semifinals.
The Composition of the Elite Groups
The tournament now transitions into two distinct pools of four teams each. The groups have been determined through a combination of tournament performance and the ICC’s pre-assigned seeding system.
Group 1: The India Centric Bracket
India headlines a formidable Group 1, which many analysts have labeled the "Group of Death" due to the high density of power hitters and elite bowling units. Joining the inaugural champions are South Africa, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe. The latter has been the tournament's "miracle team," having famously contributed to the early exit of Australia. Matches for this group will primarily take place across India’s premier cricketing cathedrals, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.
Group 2: The Island Battleground
Pakistan’s qualification places them in Group 2, where they will face off against England, New Zealand, and the co-hosts, Sri Lanka. This group will see a significant portion of its action held in the lush, spin friendly conditions of Pallekele and Colombo.
Complete Super Eight Schedule and Venues
The Super Eight stage will be contested from February 21 through March 1, with all timings listed in Indian Standard Time (IST).
February 21
New Zealand vs Pakistan at 7:00 pm | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
February 22
England vs Sri Lanka at 3:00 pm | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
India vs South Africa at 7:00 pm | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
February 23
Zimbabwe vs West Indies at 7:00 pm | Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
February 24
England vs Pakistan at 7:00 pm | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
February 25
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at 7:00 pm | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
February 26
West Indies vs South Africa at 3:00 pm | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
India vs Zimbabwe at 7:00 pm | MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
February 27
England vs New Zealand at 7:00 pm | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
February 28
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at 7:00 pm | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
March 1
Zimbabwe vs South Africa at 3:00 pm | Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
India vs West Indies at 7:00 pm | Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Road to the Semifinals
The stakes could not be higher as the tournament shifts gears. Only the top two teams from each group will earn the right to advance to the semifinals. India enters this stage with the momentum of a perfect group record, while Pakistan will rely on their "luxury of spinners," as described by captain Salman Ali Agha, to navigate the tricky tracks of Sri Lanka. With iconic venues like Eden Gardens and the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosting these clashes, the 2026 edition is poised for a historic conclusion.
