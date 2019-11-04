close

Superhero show based on Virat Kohli to air on Indian skipper's 31st birthday

The action-adventure series will show young Virat battle some of the biggest villains to save the world.

Mumbai: A first-of-its-kind superhero show based on India captain Virat Kohli will hit the airwaves in India and in 70 plus countries through Star network worldwide and Hotstar on Tuesday, which is the iconic batsman's 31st birthday.

Super 'V' is a show about a 15-year old a cricketing prodigy who discovers his superpowers, fights the biggest super villains and saves the world.

The show, Super 'V', gives young teenagers the opportunity to relate to the story of this young superhero and try and understand how to deal with situations and dilemmas that teenagers of today face, a statement said.

The show will be focusing on young Virat's relationship with the people in his world who comprise of his parents, sister, friends and his teachers.

Just like every other teenager, he is a fun loving yet temperamental teenager who takes the viewer through his adventurous journey while showcasing the relationship he shares with his family and friends.

The action-adventure series will show young Virat battle some of the biggest villains to save the world.

