A host of Indian greats - both former players and current day stars - hailed Team India for their enthralling six-run win in the fifth and final Test against England to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2 at The Oval on Monday.

Both teams entered the fifth day with victory in sight - England needed just 35 runs, while India required 4 wickets. But India produced a remarkable performance, led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul while Krishna picked up four crucial wickets to guide India to a thrilling victory in a nail-biting finish.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar hailed Indian players by calling them 'SUPERMEN from INDIA'

"Test cricket…absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win," Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote on X.

Test cricket… absolute goosebumps.

Series 2–2, Performance 10/10!



SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win. pic.twitter.com/ORm1EVcbRH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2025

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also hailed the team's victory, calling it fantastic.

"Fantastic from Team India. Test cricket, best format by far..congratulations to all members and coaches led by the fantastic Shubman Gill.. Siraj has never let this team down in any part of the world..such a treat to watch. well done prasidh, Akashdeep, jaiswal @mdsirajofficial @ShubmanGill," Ganguly wrote in his post on X.

Fantastic from Team India . Test cricket ,best format by far..congratulations to all members and coaches led by the fantastic shubman gill..Siraj has never let this team down any part of the world..such a treat to watch .well done prasidh,Akashdeep,jaiswal @mdsirajofficial… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 4, 2025

Veteran India spinner Anil Kumble congratulated the Shubman Gill-led side for its remarkable performance on the tour, including the final Test.

"Well played India!! What a series…#INDvsEND Well done to everyone involved from both teams. Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!"

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who retired from the Test format before this tour of England, hailed the resilience of Md Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

"Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him," Kohli wrote on 'X'.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara lauded the belief and character shown by the visiting side.

Pujara posted on X, "Historic win! Belief and character shown by the team was brilliant to see! Fitting end to what has been an incredible series. Nothing quite like Test Cricket!"

Interestingly, it was the first time India have won the fifth match of a Test series away from home. It was also the closest margin of victory for India in Tests.