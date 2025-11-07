Supreme Court Issues Notice to Mohammed Shami After Hasin Jahan Seeks Increased Maintenance

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government after his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, filed a petition seeking an increase in the monthly alimony granted to her and her daughter. Jahan has challenged the previous order of the Calcutta High Court, which directed Shami to pay Rs 1.5 lakh per month for her own maintenance and an additional Rs 2.5 lakh per month for the upbringing of their daughter. According to her, the combined amount of Rs 4 lakh per month is insufficient to meet living and educational expenses, prompting her to approach the apex court.

Hearing the plea, the Supreme Court has now asked both Shami and the West Bengal government to file their responses within four weeks. The matter is expected to be listed again after the submissions are made. This development marks a significant progression in a legal battle that has continued for several years.

The dispute between Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan dates back to 2018, when Jahan levelled allegations of domestic abuse, dowry harassment and infidelity against the fast bowler. These allegations led to the registration of a criminal case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. During the same time period, Shami’s name was briefly linked to match fixing accusations, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared him after an internal investigation. However, the personal and legal conflict between the couple has remained unresolved and has resurfaced repeatedly in courtrooms and public conversations.

Despite the prolonged dispute, Shami has rarely spoken about his personal life in detail. When asked in an earlier interview whether he regretted his marriage, Shami said, “Leave that. I never regret the past. What’s gone is gone. I don’t want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don’t need these controversies.” He has also addressed public scrutiny over cricketers’ personal lives and marital issues, stating, “That’s your job to investigate. Why do you want to hang us to death? Look at the other side as well. I focus on cricket, not controversies.”

The case will now proceed once the responses are submitted to the Supreme Court. The outcome could determine the revised financial responsibilities placed on Mohammed Shami in regard to the maintenance of his estranged wife and daughter.