2011 WC Winner Backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli For 2027 ODI World Cup Says, 'I Feel...'

Suresh Raina has voiced strong support for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to represent India in the 2027 ODI World Cup, highlighting their valuable experience and past achievements. Raina commented on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, “Rohit & Kohli should play the 2027 ODI World Cup because they have won the T20 WC and the Champions Trophy, both Rohit and Virat have so much experience. I feel they will be there in the 2027 World Cup; they should be there.” At present, both players remain active solely in One-Day Internationals, having already retired from Tests and T20Is.

There have been numerous debates about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future on the Indian team, with no assurance that they will make the 2027 World Cup squad. Notably, Rohit will be 40 years old and Kohli 39 by the time the event takes place. For them to be considered, consistent participation in India’s upcoming ODI matches will be essential. The duo is expected to return for the impending ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19. Subsequently, India will face South Africa in a one-day series in November. Both players are training intensely Rohit Sharma has been working out with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, while Virat Kohli has focused on a strenuous net session at Lord’s.

Earlier in May, both shocked fans and the cricket fraternity by announcing their retirement from Test cricket, soon before India’s England tour. This decision created a notable gap in the national Test lineup just before an important series.

At the helm

Rajeev Shukla, former IPL governing council member and current BCCI Vice-President, has taken charge to guide the board through this transition, prioritizing organizational stability and urgent matters like finding new sponsorship after Dream11’s contract termination.

Speaking on a talk show, Rajeev Shukla responded to questions about whether Kohli and Rohit would receive farewell ceremonies similar to Sachin Tendulkar’s. He clarified, “When did they retire? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli both will still play ODIs, so if they are still playing, then why talk about farewell now? Why are you people worrying already?” Shukla reiterated that retirement is a personal decision for every player, saying, “Our policy is very clear , BCCI never tells any player to retire. He has to take his own decision. He himself has to take this call”.