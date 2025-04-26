The Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 season has been extremely disappointing, with the team virtually knocked out of playoff contention after a string of poor performances. Their latest defeat, a five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, was their seventh of the season and fourth consecutive home defeat at Chepauk. Despite desperate attempts to find a winning formula using 20 out of their 27-player squad CSK have struggled to find consistency. Even bold moves like handing Dewald Brevis a debut and promoting youngster Ayush Mhatre to open the innings have failed to turn things around.

Raina Blames CSK Management, Not Dhoni

Former CSK star Suresh Raina, speaking on Star Sports, did not hold back in criticising the franchise's management. He said MS Dhoni had minimal involvement in CSK’s auction strategy and blamed the administration for the team's current mess.

"Kashi sir has been handling administration for decades, and Rupa Ma'am manages the cricket side, including player buys. But everyone knows the players picked this time weren't selected properly," Raina said, calling out the management’s decisions.

"MS Dhoni Isn't Running the Auction Room"

Raina also challenged the popular perception that Dhoni masterminds CSK’s auction picks. "They always say MS Dhoni makes the final call. But honestly, I never saw him attend auctions. He might give input on a few players, but he’s not deeply involved," Raina clarified.

He added that Dhoni would typically suggest four or five names, and even then, decisions on retention and selection rested with others in the management group.

Dhoni's Effort at 43, But Others Falling Short

Raina praised Dhoni’s commitment, contrasting it sharply with the efforts of the rest of the squad. At 43, MS is still keeping wickets, captaining, and giving everything. He’s playing for the brand, for the fans, carrying the entire team. But what are the others doing? Players bought for ₹18 crore, ₹17 crore, ₹12 crore are not stepping up, Raina said.

He also criticised the repeated mistakes being made and questioned the team’s trust in certain players who have consistently underperformed.

According to Raina, MS Dhoni could be preparing for a major reset within the team. "I think MS will sit down and reflect. After the last match loss, the way he walked off, it was clear a big meeting would happen. He won't tolerate this anymore," Raina suggested.

While CSK have five matches left this season, their path to the playoffs looks bleak. However, history has shown that CSK often bounces back strongly after a poor campaign a trend that fans will hope continues if a major shake-up follows in 2026.