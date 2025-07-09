Former India batter Suresh Raina has openly criticized the BCCI’s recent policy change regarding player family presence during international tours, stressing how essential emotional support is for athletes, especially while playing abroad. Highlighting the psychological challenges cricketers face, Raina used Virat Kohli as an example to underline how much of a difference family can make.

Raina Voices Disapproval Over New BCCI Guidelines

Earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India introduced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), restricting the duration families can accompany players during tours. While the decision has had mixed reactions from various quarters, Raina strongly expressed his disagreement during a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s show ‘Taakat’.

“It is very important to have family on the tour. I’m against BCCI’s latest rule. Family helps players turn their form around. If Virat (Kohli) isn’t in the best of form, and he sees his daughter, he will score runs and make a statement,” Raina remarked.

Drawing From Personal Experience

Raina shared that his own performance in the 2018 South Africa tour was directly influenced by the emotional support he received from his wife.

“Family needs to be together, and if not for my wife, I wouldn’t have been the Player of the match back in 2018 (against South Africa),” he added.

Mental Health: An Unspoken Battle

Raina also touched on the often-overlooked topic of mental health in cricket. He explained that the mental toll of being under constant scrutiny, coupled with the fear of losing one’s place in the team, can weigh heavily on players.

“You do have mental health issues. When you have a phase where nothing is working for you and you are down. There are a lot of people in the same race for your spot, and you fear getting dropped,” Raina explained.

Family as a Player's Safe Space

In a profession where performance pressure is relentless, Raina emphasized how family acts as a mental cushion - providing trust, comfort, and reassurance that can’t always be found within the team environment.

“But how you control that is important, and that’s when you need your people. You always doubt people if they will tell the coach or the captain. Players hesitate because they fear getting dropped. But if your family is there, they will support you,” the former left-hander stated.

As BCCI continues to enforce its revised off-field rules, Raina’s heartfelt observations reignite the ongoing debate.