Suresh Raina fans get emotional after he wishes best to CSK's Robin Uthappa, check here

Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa has begun training for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) in Surat, Gujarat alongwith rest of the CSK teammates.

On Wednesday, the middle-order batter quote retweeted his training video shared by CSK's twitter account. In that video, Uthappa can be seen practicing hitting big sixes to the spinners.

Sharing that video, CSK had writte: "Walking down the pitch side with @robbieuthappa."

Uthappa wrote: "Warming up for #IPL2022! Let's go"

But that is not where the story ends.

Repying to the post by Uthappa, Suresh Raina wished him luck for the upcoming season.

Best wishes brother - Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) March 9, 2022

Not to forget, Raina was ignored by CSK this year at the auction as the MS Dhoni's led side is looking to rebuild for future and the veteran CSK batter is not in those plans.

Uthappa replied saying: "Thank you brother".

Thanks brother _____ - Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 9, 2022

As soon as Raina posted his comments, Twitter melted with more replies.

Raina is a big figure at CSK and has made many fans while playing for the Chennai-based franchise.

Here's how Twitter reacted finding Raina's comment on Uthappa's tweet:

