Suresh Raina praises Rishabh Pant, calls him as dominant as Yuvraj, Sehwag

Former India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina on Monday (April 27) lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and said that the youngster is as dominant as Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.

Raina made the observation during an Instagram Live session with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. "He is a top cricketer, when he plays well, you become happy and he reminds of Yuvraj and Sehwag, he is as dominant as them, when he plays the flick, it reminds you of Dravid as well," Raina told Chahal.

Talking about India skipper Virat Kohli, the southpaw said that Kohli`s energy is a game-changer while he is leading the team in the shorter formats. "Virat is a solid captain, he has a lot of energy, he can control things, when you are playing shorter formats, you need a lot of energy and passion," he added.

Pant last played for India in the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. The series was not good for Pant as he managed to score only 60 runs and was often criticised for not putting a price on his wicket.

Earlier this year, selectors decided to replace KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper in the shorter formats. Pant would have been in action for Indian Premier League Franchise Delhi Capitals if the cash-rich tournament had commenced from March 29. However, the IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.