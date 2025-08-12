Suresh Raina Summoned By ED For Questioning In Online Betting App Case; Check Details

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at its Delhi office for questioning in connection with an ongoing probe into an alleged illegal betting platform case.

The 38-year-old Raina has been asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday, August 13 for questioning in an illegal betting case linked to an app named 1xBet. He is expected to appear before ED to record his statement. Apart from Raina, many other cricketers and Bollywood celebrities are also under investigation

According to an India Today report, this summons comes as part of a wider crackdown on illegal betting apps and platforms, many of which have been promoted by celebrities.

Notably, the Telangana Police filed cases against 25 popular actors, including Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj in May. Both actors denied any wrongdoing, claiming that they no longer promote such platforms and that, during the period they did, their campaigns were limited to regions where online skill-based games are legally allowed.

The report also stated that actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Monday as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged illegal promotion of online betting platforms. He was initially summoned on July 23 but requested more time due to film commitments, leading to his appearance being rescheduled to August 11.

The agency is also investigating the financial dealings and digital footprints of several other celebrities mentioned in the FIR, including actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and TV anchor Srimukhi.