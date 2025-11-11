Suresh Raina Urges Mumbai Indians To Retain Rohit Sharma And Trent Boult, Drop THIS Overseas All-Rounder

Speaking on Star Sports, Raina gave a detailed analysis of which players the Mumbai-based franchise should hold on to and who they could part ways with as they rebuild for the upcoming season.

Raina Backs Rohit and Boult, Questions the All-Rounder’s Future

Raina emphasised that the Mumbai Indians should retain Rohit Sharma, highlighting his immense contribution to the team’s success over the years. “They should hold him (Rohit Sharma); he has won a lot of trophies for them,” Raina said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He also praised Trent Boult, calling him a “gun player” and advising MI to keep the left-arm pacer for his versatility and experience. “They should retain him (Trent Boult); he is a gun player. The advantage that he has as a left-arm bowler is something you don’t get easily,” Raina added.

However, when it came to MI’s overseas all-rounder, Raina had a different opinion. Reports suggest he was referring to Will Jacks, urging the franchise to release him before the 2026 auction to explore better options. According to Raina, Jacks hasn’t been able to perform to expectations, and MI could benefit from freeing up a significant chunk of their auction purse.

Strategic Retentions and Auction Planning

Raina also touched on Deepak Chahar, who recently joined the team setup. “Deepak Chahar is just in; it depends on what options they have, so they can either release him or retain him, but they might not get players at the auction, so I think they should retain him,” Raina explained.

His advice reflects a broader tactical view: MI should prioritise players who bring consistency and match-winning ability, especially as the league moves into a new auction cycle. With the 2026 auction expected to be a mega auction, every retention or release could dramatically influence a team’s balance and budget.

Releasing an underperforming overseas all-rounder like Jacks could give MI more financial room to target impact Indian players or specialist overseas performers who better fit their team combination.