/Suresh Raina visits Mata Bajreshwari temple with mother and sister to seek blessings on Navratri

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina visited the Mata Bajreshwari Temple in Kangra with his family on Sunday to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga on the first day of Navratri.



Speaking to reporters, Raina said he was delighted to visit the temple with his mother and sister, adding that the occasion was particularly special as his mother was born in Himachal Pradesh.



"It is a very special day for me and my mother. I have come here for Navratri with my mother and sister. I have been worshipping Mata Rani since childhood, and her blessings have always been with me," Raina said.



Asked about his prayers, the former cricketer said he wished for everyone’s happiness and good health. He also prayed for the continued blessings of parents and sought the goddess’s blessings for all.