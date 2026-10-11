Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Suresh Raina visits Mata Bajreshwari temple with mother and sister to seek blessings on Navratri

Suresh Raina visits Mata Bajreshwari temple with mother and sister to seek blessings on Navratri

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina visited the Mata Bajreshwari Temple in Kangra with his mother and sister on the first day of Navratri to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Raina said the visit was special as his mother was born in Himachal Pradesh and prayed for everyone’s happiness, good health and well-being.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Suresh Raina visits Mata Bajreshwari temple with mother and sister to seek blessings on Navratri
Image Credit: Instagram/ @sureshraina3

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
EPFO ECR filing: October 15 deadline, ECR filing rules and penalties for delay
2
3
4
5