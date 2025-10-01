Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is set for a comeback as he prepares to play for the Toronto Sixers in the inaugural Canada Super 60 tournament, starting October 8 in Vancouver. This exciting development sees Raina joining a roster that includes other notable international stars like Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, and Jason Roy. The tournament features a unique 10-over-a-side format and will run through October 13.

Canada Super 60 Tournament and Raina’s Participation

The Canada Super 60 marks its first season on Canada’s West Coast, hosted exclusively at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. Supported by Cricket Canada, the tournament will have competitions for both men and women, aiming to bring high-quality cricket to the region.

Suresh Raina expressed his enthusiasm about joining the event, highlighting the balanced nature of the Toronto Sixers squad that combines international experience with local Canadian talent. In his statement, Raina said, “I’m really excited to be part of the Canada Super 60. Since this is the inaugural edition, it already feels special and promises to be a top-class tournament. The Toronto Sixers have a well-balanced squad with some big international names, as well as Canadian Talent and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them and contributing to the team’s success”.

Organizers’ View on Raina’s Inclusion

Abhishek Shah, the Founder and Chairman of Canada Super 60, highlighted Raina’s arrival as a major boost to the tournament’s profile and its young players. Shah remarked, “We are thrilled to have Suresh Raina in the competition. His presence brings not just star value but also a wealth of experience. Young and upcoming players will get the chance to learn from him, both on and off the field, which will be a huge boost for their growth”.

Tournament Details

The tournament will run from October 8 to October 13 and will be hosted at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. The Canada Super 60 is the first major cricket tournament on Canada's West Coast, featuring both men’s and women’s competitions, organized with the support of Cricket Canada.