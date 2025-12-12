India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shy away from owning up to the 51-run defeat at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Chasing 214, India were bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs. Suryakumar admitted that he and the other senior batters should have shown more composure once Abhishek Sharma fell early.

"I think myself, Shubman, we could have given a good start because we can't rely on Abhishek all the time. The way he's been batting, he might have an off-day. Me, Shubman and few other batters should have taken it. I think it would have been a smart chase. But then it's okay, Shubman got out on the first ball. But yeah, I should have taken that responsibility, batted a little deeper. But yeah, as I said, we learn, we try and do better in the next game to come. We just thought in the last game, we have seen Axar bat really well in the longer format. And we wanted him to bat back the same way today as well. But unfortunately, (it didn’t work) he did bat well. But we will see what's up for us going on in the next game," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ - Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Rs 13,000,000,000 Empire: Luxury Villas; Business Ventures, Lavish Cars And 430 Million Social Media Followers

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s shaky chase despite Tilak Varma’s resistance

India’s chase unraveled early as the top order collapsed inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill departed for a golden duck in the opening over against Lungi Ngidi. Marco Jansen tightened the pressure further by removing Abhishek Sharma, who had threatened with a brisk 17 off 8, and then dismissing Suryakumar for 5 off 4. India were struggling at 32 for 3 by the fourth over.

Tilak Varma brought calm to the innings, playing with intent and maturity. He added 35 runs with Axar Patel, who contributed 21 off 21 before falling to Ottneil Baartman. Varma then forged a 51-run stand with vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who laboured his way to 20 off 23 before being dismissed by Lutho Sipamla. Varma reached his half-century in just 27 balls with a towering six off Ngidi and remained the backbone of the chase. However, the middle and lower order, including Jitesh Sharma who scored 27 off 17, could not keep up as the required rate soared beyond 18 an over.

South Africa’s bowlers seal the victory

South Africa’s pacers executed their plans with precision while defending the big total. Jansen’s early double strike set the platform, but it was Ottneil Baartman who proved decisive with a superb spell of 4 for 24, ripping through India’s lower order in the death overs. Sipamla also contributed with two wickets, including the important dismissal of Hardik Pandya.

Tilak Varma’s impressive 62 off 34 at a strike rate of 182.35 stood out as India’s lone highlight in an otherwise disappointing batting display.