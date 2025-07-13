Suryakumar Yadav Calls Rohit Sharma ‘Bhoola’, Reveals Hilarious Forgetfulness Stories

India captain Rohit Sharma may be known for his elegant strokeplay and calm leadership, but off the field, he’s equally famous for something more amusing his forgetfulness. His absent-minded nature has become part of Indian cricket folklore, with teammates frequently sharing light-hearted stories about the skipper’s tendency to forget everything from gadgets to decisions made just moments before a toss.

Suryakumar Yadav Labels Rohit ‘Bhoola’ on Podcast

In a recent episode of the podcast Who's The Boss hosted by Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh, Rohit’s teammate Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty joined in on the fun. When asked by Harbhajan to describe Rohit in one word, Yadav replied without hesitation “Bhoola”referring to the forgetful character played by Johny Lever in the Golmaal movie series.

“He keeps forgetting lots of things like his phone, wallet, iPad everything,” SKY chuckled, as the hosts and Devisha laughed along.

Anecdotes That Highlight Team Camaraderie

This latest revelation adds to the treasure trove of humorous anecdotes shared by team members over the years. Whether it’s misplacing passports before international tours or forgetting team calls just before a match, Rohit's lovable forgetfulness only strengthens the camaraderie within the Indian dressing room.

Time Off for Rohit and Suryakumar

On the professional front, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are currently enjoying a much-needed break with their families in the UK. With no ODI commitments until October, the Indian captain is expected to spend some quality downtime and recharge before returning to the grind of international cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav, too, is in rest mode, recovering from a long IPL season. The Mumbai Indians duo had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, crashing out in the Eliminator after a sub-par performance throughout the league stage. The break gives both players a chance to regroup mentally and physically.

With India’s Test team currently touring England, white-ball specialists like Rohit and Suryakumar are getting time off, likely returning to action during the upcoming home ODIs and the Champions Trophy preparations. Until then, fans can enjoy these behind-the-scenes stories that remind us even cricketing superstars have their quirky, relatable moments.