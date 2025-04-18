Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2887693https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/suryakumar-yadav-checks-abhishek-sharma-s-pockets-for-chits-video-goes-viral-watch-2887693.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets For Chits, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Suryakumar Yadav hilariously checked Abhishek Sharma’s pockets for a “lucky chit” before the SRH opener was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the same over during MI vs SRH in IPL 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets For Chits, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a match brimming with drama, strategy, and a dash of humor, Suryakumar Yadav stole the spotlight with a hilarious yet sharp-witted moment during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025. As SRH opener Abhishek Sharma geared up for another explosive knock, the India T20I captain playfully checked his pockets for a "magic chit"—a callback to Sharma’s now-viral celebration from SRH’s previous game. While the gesture had fans in splits and social media buzzing, the punchline came moments later when Abhishek was dismissed in the very same over by MI skipper Hardik Pandya, proving once again that cricket is as much about mind games as it is about skill.

Also Read: Blame Game In SRH Camp, Pat Cummins Says THIS After 5th Defeat In IPL 2025

The Curious Case of the Missing Chit

The cheeky episode unfolded at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 17, where the cricketing world tuned in to watch match 33 of the IPL 2025 season. Abhishek Sharma, who recently scripted IPL history with a 141-run blitzkrieg against Punjab Kings, had set a unique precedent—celebrating his century by pulling out a chit that read “This one’s for the Orange Army.”

Known for carrying the note through every match this season, Sharma’s now-iconic gesture had added an emotional and personal flavor to his rise. But in a lighthearted moment during SRH’s innings against MI, Suryakumar Yadav walked up to the young left-hander and theatrically checked his pockets—much to the amusement of fans and players alike. Cameras caught every second, and within minutes, the clip went viral across Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms, racking up thousands of likes and shares under hashtags like #SKYvsAbhishek, #MIvsSRH, and #IPL2025.

Hardik’s Tactical Masterstroke

But cricket waits for no meme. After Abhishek’s steady 36 off 26 deliveries, MI brought in Hardik Pandya at just the right time. The MI skipper, known for his game-sense and knack for breaking partnerships, delivered a short ball that Sharma attempted to cut over deep point. Instead, he found the fielder. The timing couldn’t have been more ironic—right after the pocket-check incident.

The dismissal not only curtailed SRH’s momentum but also highlighted MI’s well-executed bowling plans on a sluggish Wankhede pitch. SRH eventually limped to 162/5 in their 20 overs, a total well below par for their aggressive batting template.

Mumbai Cruise to Victory, Hyderabad Sink Deeper

Chasing 163, Mumbai Indians paced their innings with maturity, eventually sealing a comfortable win with 11 balls to spare. The victory marked MI’s third in seven outings this season, boosting their confidence as the tournament nears its mid-point.

In contrast, SRH, despite flashes of brilliance from Heinrich Klaasen and their top-order, find themselves languishing at No. 9 on the points table—just above Chennai Super Kings. With only two wins in seven games, the pressure is mounting on Pat Cummins’ side to find consistency in their batting order.

Social Media Erupts: SKY’s Pocket Prank Wins the Internet

While stats and results matter in IPL, it’s these unscripted, human moments that keep fans hooked. Suryakumar’s impromptu “inspection” of Abhishek’s pockets has now become one of the most talked-about clips of IPL 2025. From fan memes to expert commentary, the moment has amplified the camaraderie and theatre that make the league a global spectacle.

Tweets like “Suryakumar Yadav checking Abhishek Sharma’s pockets to see if he’s hiding any notes—peak IPL!” perfectly captured the mood.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

IPL 2025Suryakumar YadavAbhishek SharmaMI vs SRHSuryakumar Yadav Abhishek Sharma pocket videoMI vs SRH funny moment IPL 2025Abhishek Sharma chit celebrationSKY checks Abhishek pocketsHardik Pandya dismisses Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma IPL 2025 highlightsMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad viralSKY Abhishek Sharma field banterAbhishek Sharma gets out to Hardik PandyaIPL 2025 hilarious on-field momentMI vs SRH viral video todayAbhishek Sharma century celebration chitIPL funny player interactionsSuryakumar Yadav viral moment 2025MI vs SRH Wankhede match updateSRH Orange Army celebrationIPL 2025 trending videosSKY fielding moment vs SRHAbhishek Sharma vs Hardik PandyaAbhishek Sharma caught MI vs SRHIPL 2025 Suryakumar Yadav latest newsMI vs SRH match summary April 17cricket funny moments IPL 2025MI vs SRH highlights and analysisMumbai Indians fielding tacticsSRH batting struggles WankhedeSuryakumar Yadav captain anticsIPL 2025 match-winning moment
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK