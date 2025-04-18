Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets For Chits, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a match brimming with drama, strategy, and a dash of humor, Suryakumar Yadav stole the spotlight with a hilarious yet sharp-witted moment during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025. As SRH opener Abhishek Sharma geared up for another explosive knock, the India T20I captain playfully checked his pockets for a "magic chit"—a callback to Sharma’s now-viral celebration from SRH’s previous game. While the gesture had fans in splits and social media buzzing, the punchline came moments later when Abhishek was dismissed in the very same over by MI skipper Hardik Pandya, proving once again that cricket is as much about mind games as it is about skill.

The Curious Case of the Missing Chit

The cheeky episode unfolded at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 17, where the cricketing world tuned in to watch match 33 of the IPL 2025 season. Abhishek Sharma, who recently scripted IPL history with a 141-run blitzkrieg against Punjab Kings, had set a unique precedent—celebrating his century by pulling out a chit that read “This one’s for the Orange Army.”

Known for carrying the note through every match this season, Sharma’s now-iconic gesture had added an emotional and personal flavor to his rise. But in a lighthearted moment during SRH’s innings against MI, Suryakumar Yadav walked up to the young left-hander and theatrically checked his pockets—much to the amusement of fans and players alike. Cameras caught every second, and within minutes, the clip went viral across Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms, racking up thousands of likes and shares under hashtags like #SKYvsAbhishek, #MIvsSRH, and #IPL2025.

Hardik’s Tactical Masterstroke

But cricket waits for no meme. After Abhishek’s steady 36 off 26 deliveries, MI brought in Hardik Pandya at just the right time. The MI skipper, known for his game-sense and knack for breaking partnerships, delivered a short ball that Sharma attempted to cut over deep point. Instead, he found the fielder. The timing couldn’t have been more ironic—right after the pocket-check incident.

The dismissal not only curtailed SRH’s momentum but also highlighted MI’s well-executed bowling plans on a sluggish Wankhede pitch. SRH eventually limped to 162/5 in their 20 overs, a total well below par for their aggressive batting template.

Mumbai Cruise to Victory, Hyderabad Sink Deeper

Chasing 163, Mumbai Indians paced their innings with maturity, eventually sealing a comfortable win with 11 balls to spare. The victory marked MI’s third in seven outings this season, boosting their confidence as the tournament nears its mid-point.

In contrast, SRH, despite flashes of brilliance from Heinrich Klaasen and their top-order, find themselves languishing at No. 9 on the points table—just above Chennai Super Kings. With only two wins in seven games, the pressure is mounting on Pat Cummins’ side to find consistency in their batting order.

Social Media Erupts: SKY’s Pocket Prank Wins the Internet

While stats and results matter in IPL, it’s these unscripted, human moments that keep fans hooked. Suryakumar’s impromptu “inspection” of Abhishek’s pockets has now become one of the most talked-about clips of IPL 2025. From fan memes to expert commentary, the moment has amplified the camaraderie and theatre that make the league a global spectacle.

Tweets like “Suryakumar Yadav checking Abhishek Sharma’s pockets to see if he’s hiding any notes—peak IPL!” perfectly captured the mood.