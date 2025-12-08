Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Fit Ahead Of India’s 1st T20I vs South Africa

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has delivered a reassuring fitness update on star cricketers Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya ahead of the opening T20I against South Africa. The five-match series is set to begin on Tuesday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Gill Recovers Fully After Neck Injury, Returns to Action

Gill was earlier ruled out of the second Test and three-match ODI series after suffering neck spasms during the first Test in Kolkata. The 26-year-old was hospitalised briefly for precautionary measures before being discharged. He completed his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has now been declared completely fit to rejoin India’s T20I squad.

Providing clarity on his availability, Suryakumar said during the pre-match press conference: “Right now, both of them look healthy and fit. They are in the team.”

Hardik’s Comeback Adds Depth and Experience to India’s Line-up

Hardik Pandya has also made his return after recovering from a quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 in September. The injury had ruled him out of the final clash against Pakistan and the white-ball series against Australia. He showcased his improved fitness by featuring for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, earning a national recall.

Suryakumar highlighted the importance of Hardik’s role in the squad, saying: “When he bowled with the new ball in the Asia Cup, he opened up many combinations and options for us with the playing XI. His performance in major tournaments speaks for itself. His presence brings stability and excellent balance to the team.”

Five-City Tour for India vs South Africa T20Is

The opening match will be followed by the second T20I in Mullanpur on December 11. Dharamsala will host the third encounter on December 14, while the fourth match is scheduled for December 17 in Lucknow. The series finale will take place in Ahmedabad on December 19.