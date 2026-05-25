Suryakumar Yadav creates history, becomes 2nd MI player after Rohit Sharma to...

Suryakumar Yadav, the star Mumbai Indians batter, etched his name into the franchise's history books during his team's final IPL 2026 league match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 24.

During his fighting knock (60 runs off 42 balls) against RR, Suryakumar became only the second player to cross the 4,000-run mark for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket (IPL and Champions League T20 combined). He joined former MI captain Rohit Sharma in an exclusive, two-man club.

Suryakumar entered the match needing just a handful of runs to achieve the feat. In true "SKY" fashion, he crossed the 4,000-run threshold in the 10th over of the innings, launching Rajasthan Royals' bowler Yash Raj Punja over the ropes for a signature six.

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He got out after scoring second fifty-plus (60) of the campaign but it wasn't enough to prevent Mumbai Indians from falling short by 30 runs. The defeat sealed a disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2026 for the five-time champions.



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A Milestone Amid Challenges

Suryakumar Kumar achieved the massive feat in his 127th T20 match for Mumbai Indians, finishing the day on 4020 runs. He trails only franchise legend Rohit Sharma, who tops the chart with 6432 runs in 245 matches.

He recently surpassed legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard to claim the second spot on Mumbai Indians' highest run-getters list.

Most Runs for Mumbai Indians in T20s (IPL + CLT20 combined)

Rohit Sharma: 6432 runs (245+ matches)

Suryakumar Yadav: 4020 runs (127 matches)

Kieron Pollard: 3915 runs (211 matches)

Ambati Rayudu: 2635 runs (136 matches)

Sachin Tendulkar: 2599 runs (91 matches)

Ishan Kishan: 2325 runs (89 matches)

The right-handed batter, retained by MI for Rs 16.35 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been a cornerstone of the franchise since 2018. Known for his explosive 360-degree batting, innovative shots, and fielding brilliance, Suryakumar has consistently delivered big moments for MI.



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A Tough 2026 Season

The milestone arrived during one of Suryakumar's more challenging IPL seasons. Across 13 matches, he managed just 270 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 147.54, well below his usual standards.

Despite a quiet season, Suryakumar's entry into the 4,000-run club remains a shining silver lining for the franchise, solidifying his status as one of the greatest match-winners to ever wear the Blue and Gold.

Lineup In RR vs MI IPL 2026 Clash

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Atcher, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

RR Impact substitutes: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

MI Impact substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult