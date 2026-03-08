Advertisement
Suryakumar Yadav creates history; becomes third India captain after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to lift T20 World Cup trophy

After a dominating 96-run win over New Zealand in the final, Suryakumar Yadav etched his name into the annals of Indian cricket by becoming only the third captain in the nation's history to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Suryakumar Yadav creates history; becomes third India captain after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to lift T20 World Cup trophyPic credit: BCCI/ICC

India created history on Sunday, March 8 as Suryakumar Yadav etched his name into the annals of Indian cricket by becoming only the third captain in the nation's history to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.

Following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni (2007) and Rohit Sharma (2024), Suryakumar led Team India to a commanding 96-run victory in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: India create history; become 1st team in world to win T20 World Cup on home soil, defend title, win back-to-back trophies

 

The victory is not just a personal milestone for the man known as "SKY" but a landmark moment for Indian cricket.

This triumph marks several historic firsts for Indian cricket:

First team to win consecutive Men's T20 World Cups (following their 2024 victory).

First defending champions to retain the title

First host nation to lift the T20 World Cup trophy

Record third T20 World Cup title (after 2007 and 2024)

A Captain's Journey to Glory

Suryakumar Yadav’s rise to the captaincy has been a testament to his resilience. Taking over the reins after Rohit Sharma’s T20I retirement in 2024, Yadav has maintained a remarkable record, not losing a single series since his appointment.

While he faced a challenging final on a personal note - recording a golden duck - his leadership on the field was impeccable. Under his guidance, the "Men in Blue" displayed a fearless brand of cricket that saw them dominate the tournament from start to finish.

India's Dominance Over NZ In Final

The final was a showcase of India's dominance throughout the tournament. India posted a formidable total, powered by a brilliant knock from Sanju Samson, who smashed 89 runs in a match-defining innings.

The bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah's lethal spell (4 wickets), then dismantled New Zealand's chase, restricting them and sealing a massive 96-run win.

What’s Next For Team India?

With a blend of seasoned veterans like Bumrah and emerging stars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, the "SKY Era" of Indian cricket looks set to dominate the global stage for years to come. 

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
