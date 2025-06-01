Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Elite Milestone, Just 15 Runs Away From Surpassing AB de Villiers

As MI gear up to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, the stakes are high, not just for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but also for Suryakumar’s milestone.

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav is on the brink of breaking a prestigious IPL record. He is just 15 runs short of surpassing AB de Villiers to become the non-opener with the most runs in a single IPL season. So far in IPL 2025, Suryakumar has been in sublime form, scoring 673 runs in 15 innings at an impressive average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83. He has notched up five half-centuries, with a best of 73 (not out), and has been particularly effective with his sweep shots across all phases of the innings.

The record currently held by AB de Villiers was set in IPL 2016, when the RCB legend amassed 687 runs in 16 innings, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 52.84 and a strike rate of 168.79, all as a non-opener.

Most runs scored by non-openers in an IPL season:

687 - AB de Villiers (2016)

684 - Rishabh Pant (2018)

673* - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

622 - Kane Williamson (2018)

605 - Suryakumar Yadav(2023)

578 - Virat Kohli (2013)

While overtaking de Villiers is within touching distance, Suryakumar will need 87 more runs to surpass Sai Sudharsan, the current Orange Cap holder, who has scored 759 runs in 15 matches for Gujarat Titans (GT). Sudharsan’s tally includes a century and six fifties, averaging 54.21 this season.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju