Suryakumar Yadav Fined Over 'Pahalgam' Comments At Asia Cup 2025, India Appeal Verdict; Check Details

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty by the International Cricket Council (ICC) breaching its Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14.

Suryakumar has been fined for his comments made in the post-match presentation and press conference, where he dedicated India's victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

The remarks were interpreted as alluding to a recent military skirmish between India and Pakistan, violating ICC rules against political messaging.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Suryakumar's not-guilty plea was rejected by ICC match referee Richie Richardson and that he was fined 30 percent of his match fee. India have appealed against the verdict.

Notably, the PCB had complained to the ICC that Suryakumar's remarks following the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14 constituted a breach of the ICC regulation to avoid political messaging.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say On Pahalgam Attack?

After India's commanding seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, captain Suryakumar Yadav had said that the team stands in solidarity with the kin of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated the victory to to the Indian Armed Forces.

Notably, the game in Dubai on September 14 was the first meeting in international cricket between India and Pakistan after their recent heightened diplomatic tensions. The game came in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across the border and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

After India comfortably chased down 128 against Pakistan, Suryakumar (47) and Shivam Dube (10) headed off quickly, with neither the players nor the support staff exchanging handshakes once again.

While speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, India captain dedicated the convincing win against Pakistan to the Indian armed forces.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," said Suryakumar.

India and Pakistan will now lock horns in a high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday.