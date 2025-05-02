Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List, Surpasses Virat Kohli & Robin Uthappa As MI Clinch Sixth Straight Win

In Match 50 of the ongoing IPL 2025, the Mumbai Indians took on the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1. Mumbai dominated the game, securing a convincing 100-run victory, marking their first win in Jaipur since 2012.

After losing the toss, Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first. They responded with a massive total, losing just two wickets. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan delivered strong performances with their respective fifties, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya added quickfire contributions in the middle order.

Both Hardik and Suryakumar scored identical knocks of 48* off 23 balls, playing key roles in propelling MI to their commanding total. Notably, Suryakumar’s innings also saw him reach a unique milestone, this was his 11th consecutive IPL innings with 25+ runs, a feat no other player has achieved. The previous record was held by Robin Uthappa with 10 consecutive such scores. Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, and Sai Sudharsan follow with 9 each.

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most consistent batters for the Mumbai Indians over the years and is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025 with 475 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate of 172.72.

As for the match outcome, the Rajasthan Royals were unable to chase down the target and have now been officially eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, the red-hot Mumbai Indians notched their sixth consecutive win of the season and climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points.