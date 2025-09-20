Suryakumar Yadav Jokes About Forgetting XI At Toss Against Oman: ‘I Have Become Like Rohit’
During India’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman, captain Suryakumar Yadav provided fans with a memorable and humorous moment at the toss.
Trending Photos
During India’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman, captain Suryakumar Yadav provided fans with a memorable and humorous moment at the toss. When asked about the team changes, Yadav momentarily forgot the details, recalling only one substitution. In a self-deprecating remark, he said, “I have become like Rohit”, referencing former captain Rohit Sharma’s occasional forgetfulness at tosses. This playful comment quickly went viral and added a touch of levity to the high-pressure pre-match proceedings.
Team Changes for the Match
For the encounter against Oman, India made two notable changes to their playing XI:
- Harshit Rana replaced Varun Chakaravarthy
- Arshdeep Singh was included in the lineup
Key players Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were rested as part of a rotation strategy. This approach allowed India to test their bench strength and give match practice to squad players ahead of tougher fixtures in the tournament.
Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Why India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Didn’t Bat Vs Oman?
Match Outcome
Despite the amusing toss incident, India delivered a solid performance, posting 188/8 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson was the standout batter with a composed 56 off 45 balls, while contributions from Harshit Rana and other middle-order players helped India build a competitive total. Oman responded with 167/4, falling short by 21 runs. The victory confirmed India’s top position in Group A and advanced them to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025.
A Rohit Sharma moment for captain Suryakumar Yadav. pic.twitter.com/JjqrOYBNxr — Mufaddal Vohra (mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2025
Conclusion
Suryakumar Yadav’s toss moment highlighted his leadership and sense of humor. By embracing the situation with a light-hearted comment, he not only entertained fans but also showcased the importance of maintaining morale and a positive team atmosphere. Moments like these reflect the human side of captaincy and contribute to building a cohesive and confident squad ahead of high-stakes matches.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv