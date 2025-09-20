Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962149https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/suryakumar-yadav-jokes-about-forgetting-xi-at-toss-against-oman-i-have-become-like-rohit-2962149.html
NewsCricket
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

Suryakumar Yadav Jokes About Forgetting XI At Toss Against Oman: ‘I Have Become Like Rohit’

During India’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman, captain Suryakumar Yadav provided fans with a memorable and humorous moment at the toss. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suryakumar Yadav Jokes About Forgetting XI At Toss Against Oman: ‘I Have Become Like Rohit’Image Credit:- X

During India’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman, captain Suryakumar Yadav provided fans with a memorable and humorous moment at the toss. When asked about the team changes, Yadav momentarily forgot the details, recalling only one substitution. In a self-deprecating remark, he said, “I have become like Rohit”, referencing former captain Rohit Sharma’s occasional forgetfulness at tosses. This playful comment quickly went viral and added a touch of levity to the high-pressure pre-match proceedings. 

Team Changes for the Match

For the encounter against Oman, India made two notable changes to their playing XI:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

  • Harshit Rana replaced Varun Chakaravarthy
  • Arshdeep Singh was included in the lineup

Key players Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were rested as part of a rotation strategy. This approach allowed India to test their bench strength and give match practice to squad players ahead of tougher fixtures in the tournament. 

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Why India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Didn’t Bat Vs Oman?

Match Outcome

Despite the amusing toss incident, India delivered a solid performance, posting 188/8 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson was the standout batter with a composed 56 off 45 balls, while contributions from Harshit Rana and other middle-order players helped India build a competitive total. Oman responded with 167/4, falling short by 21 runs. The victory confirmed India’s top position in Group A and advanced them to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025. 

Conclusion

Suryakumar Yadav’s toss moment highlighted his leadership and sense of humor. By embracing the situation with a light-hearted comment, he not only entertained fans but also showcased the importance of maintaining morale and a positive team atmosphere. Moments like these reflect the human side of captaincy and contribute to building a cohesive and confident squad ahead of high-stakes matches. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh