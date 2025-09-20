Suryakumar Yadav Jokes About Forgetting XI At Toss Against Oman: ‘I Have Become Like Rohit’

During India’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman, captain Suryakumar Yadav provided fans with a memorable and humorous moment at the toss. When asked about the team changes, Yadav momentarily forgot the details, recalling only one substitution. In a self-deprecating remark, he said, “I have become like Rohit”, referencing former captain Rohit Sharma’s occasional forgetfulness at tosses. This playful comment quickly went viral and added a touch of levity to the high-pressure pre-match proceedings.

Team Changes for the Match

For the encounter against Oman, India made two notable changes to their playing XI:

Harshit Rana replaced Varun Chakaravarthy

Arshdeep Singh was included in the lineup

Key players Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were rested as part of a rotation strategy. This approach allowed India to test their bench strength and give match practice to squad players ahead of tougher fixtures in the tournament.

Match Outcome

Despite the amusing toss incident, India delivered a solid performance, posting 188/8 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson was the standout batter with a composed 56 off 45 balls, while contributions from Harshit Rana and other middle-order players helped India build a competitive total. Oman responded with 167/4, falling short by 21 runs. The victory confirmed India’s top position in Group A and advanced them to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

A Rohit Sharma moment for captain Suryakumar Yadav. pic.twitter.com/JjqrOYBNxr — Mufaddal Vohra (mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2025

Conclusion

Suryakumar Yadav’s toss moment highlighted his leadership and sense of humor. By embracing the situation with a light-hearted comment, he not only entertained fans but also showcased the importance of maintaining morale and a positive team atmosphere. Moments like these reflect the human side of captaincy and contribute to building a cohesive and confident squad ahead of high-stakes matches.