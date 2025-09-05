Suryakumar Yadav Leads Team India to Dubai for Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya and Gambhir Join the Camp

As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Team India has begun its final preparations for the marquee tournament. The Indian cricket squad departed for Dubai on Thursday, marking the first wave of arrivals for the continental event. With the competition set to kick off on September 9, defending champions India are gearing up to face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10.

Star-Studded Departures from Mumbai

Fans at Mumbai airport caught a glimpse of India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and head coach Gautam Gambhir as they jetted off to Dubai. Social media quickly picked up visuals shared by Star Sports, showing the trio departing for the UAE. Their arrival marks a crucial start to India’s Asia Cup campaign, with expectations high on the players to replicate their T20I dominance.

Unlike previous tournaments, the BCCI has instructed all players to travel directly to Dubai, bypassing the traditional preparatory camp in India. This logistical decision ensures the squad arrives refreshed and ready for the first nets session, scheduled for September 5 at the ICC Academy.

Full Squad to Assemble in Dubai

According to a senior BCCI official, all 15 squad members, along with five standbys, are expected in Dubai by Thursday night. Reserve players, including Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, will only join the camp if needed, keeping the core group focused on immediate preparations.

Among those cleared for the tournament are Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Jitesh Sharma, who successfully passed the mandatory pre-season fitness tests conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. With Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian T20I side, with Gill appointed as vice-captain.

Leadership Without Rohit and Kohli

The absence of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has paved the way for a new leadership structure. Yadav, known for his innovative stroke play and consistent performances, will now captain India in a high-pressure Asia Cup setting. His deputy, Shubman Gill, will bring youthful energy and tactical acumen to the team, making this squad a balanced mix of experience and emerging talent.

Hardik Pandya’s inclusion adds depth to India’s all-round options. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball will be pivotal in high-scoring encounters, especially against formidable opponents like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Key Preparations and First Nets Session

India’s first net session at the ICC Academy on September 5 is expected to set the tone for the camp. With players arriving from different cities, the BCCI has allowed separate flights for logistical convenience. The team’s full-fledged training session will focus on fine-tuning batting, bowling, and fielding strategies while ensuring players adapt to Dubai’s pitch conditions.

The Asia Cup will serve as a critical platform for India to showcase its depth and test its bench strength. Emerging stars and experienced campaigners alike will need to deliver consistently to retain India’s title.