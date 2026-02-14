Suryakumar Yadav mimics Usman Tariq's 'pause' as India preps for Pakistan's 'Out-of-Syllabus' mystery; Watch viral video

In the high-stakes lead-up to the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday took center stage - not just with his bat, but with a surprising turn as a "mystery spinner" in the nets.

A video that has since gone viral shows Suryakumar perfectly imitating the unorthodox, stop-start bowling action of Pakistan’s latest spin sensation, Usman Tariq. The Pakistan off-spinner is known for his unorthodox style, featuring a noticeable pause at the crease just before delivery - often described as a stop-start rhythm that disrupts batters' timing. This unique action has sparked debates about its legality and effectiveness, with Tariq claiming impressive figures in limited T20I outings, including wickets against strong sides.

In the clip circulating widely on social media, Suryakumar picks up the ball and replicates the pause meticulously while bowling to teammates like Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and others.



The decision from Surya to imitate Tariq in the nets was a calculated effort to help his teammates adjust to one of the most debated actions in modern cricket before they face it live at the R. Premadasa Stadium this Sunday.

The "Out-of-Syllabus" Challenge

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Colombo, the Indian skipper addressed questions about the Tariq challenge in typical 'SKY' fashion - with calm confidence and a clever analogy. Suryakumar offered a witty analogy that has quickly become a fan favorite.

"Sometimes there is a question in the exam which is out of syllabus. You can't just leave that question; you have to find a way to answer it. That’s what we will look to do," Suryakumar told reporters.

Surya's lighthearted yet focused approach highlights the team's strategy: acknowledge the anomaly but don't let it dictate the game.

Who is Usman Tariq?

The 28-year-old Pakistan spinner has become the talk of the tournament due to a distinctive three-second pause in his delivery stride and a low-arm release.

The Action: His "diagonal" run-up and sudden halt before release disrupt a batter's timing, making it difficult to judge the ball's flight.

The Legality: While opponents like Australia's Cameron Green have previously mimicked his action to hint at "chucking," Tariq has been cleared twice by the ICC.

The Biology: Tariq attributes his unique action to a "hypermobile elbow," a natural anatomical condition similar to that of legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

India’s Tactical Drill

The Indian camp is leaving nothing to chance. Beyond Surya’s impersonation, reports indicate the team brought in specific net bowlers to replicate Tariq's rhythm.

Abhishek Sharma, who is expected to return to the XI after a stomach bug, was seen spending significant time facing these "pause-and-deliver" simulations.