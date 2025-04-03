Suryakumar Yadav Offers Prayer In Ayodhya Ram Mandir Alongside Wife Devisha

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav was spotted visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, alongside his wife, Devisha. Ahead of the IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4, the couple decided to visit the divine temple. The Mumbai-based batter has been in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL 2025 as he helped his team secure an eight-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

While chasing a paltry total of 117, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 27 runs in just 9 balls, giving his team a finishing touch. Surya hammered a massive six over fine leg against Andre Russell, off just his second ball and as a result, it became the talking point of the game. Suryakumar Yadav also created history as he surpassed 8000 runs in T20 cricket. On the back of this field, he joined the elite list of batters that has the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina.

The Mumbai Indians are set to play against Lucknow Super Giants where they look to continue their winning runs. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Lucknow-based franchise will be looking for a win as this game is crucial for them in order to stay in the playoffs race.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardik Pandya (C), Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs