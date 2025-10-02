Suryakumar Yadav On India-Pakistan Handshake: 'Dilli Abhi Bahut Door Hai'

IND vs PAK: India captain Suryakumar Yadav stirred a major debate during the Asia Cup 2025 after stating that he no longer considers Pakistan as India’s cricketing rivals. The 35-year-old batter made the remark ahead of the high-voltage clashes, and it drew sharp reactions from fans and experts alike. India proved Suryakumar’s confidence right by defeating Pakistan three times in the tournament, including a nail-biting final last Sunday. While the group stage and Super Four encounters were one-sided, Pakistan showed more fight in the summit clash, dragging the game into the last over before eventually losing.

Suryakumar Stands By His Comments

Asked whether he regretted his bold statement, Suryakumar firmly defended his stance. “No, if it is a final, it will be close; the final is an occasion. There is pressure, but it never came to my mind at all that I had said something wrong. I see my team practising, I see them playing, and I know what their skill level is. That’s why I made that statement,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Surya On Handshake Controversy

The India-Pakistan rivalry also had a new chapter off the field when Suryakumar and the Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Captain Salman Ali Agha was notably ignored, with the entire Indian side refraining from the usual post-match courtesies.

On being asked if this was the start of a trend, Suryakumar remained non-committal. “I don’t know what will happen next. Dilli abhi bahut door hai (Delhi is still very far). Anyway, we only meet in multi-nation tournaments, so we’ll see then. For now, we just want to enjoy this moment.”

Tilak Varma Shines in the Final

While controversy surrounded the Indian skipper, youngster Tilak Varma stole the show on the field. His unbeaten 69 guided India to victory in the tense final, earning him the Player of the Match award. With this win, India clinched their second T20I Asia Cup title and ninth overall across formats, cementing their supremacy in continental cricket.