Suryakumar Yadav Provides Health Update On Shreyas Iyer After Spleen Injury

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is reportedly recovering well after suffering a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. In a positive development, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Iyer has started responding to messages and speaking over the phone, indicating steady progress.

Iyer Out of ICU, Now Stable

After being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital for close observation, Iyer was shifted out of the ICU on Monday. His condition is now described as stable, offering major relief to teammates, fans, and the Indian team management.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A BCCI medical update confirmed that the 29-year-old batter will continue to be kept under observation for a few more days before any decision is made regarding his return to India.

‘He’s Replying and Talking, That Means He’s Stable’ - Suryakumar

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia, captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt update on Iyer’s health.

“The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn’t have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain. But I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. Agar woh reply kar raha hai (if he is replying), that means he is stable,” Suryakumar said.

“It’s looking good. The doctors are there already and will keep him under observation for a few days,” he added.

Injury Happened During Attempted Catch

The injury occurred when Iyer made a valiant diving effort to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. Though he initially managed to walk off the field with the physio’s help, his condition deteriorated later, as his vital signs dropped, prompting immediate hospitalization. Subsequent scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, leading to his ICU admission.

BCCI Praises Medical Staff’s Swift Action

BCCI’s head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, praised the on-field medical team for their quick and efficient response, which helped prevent the situation from becoming critical. The board also confirmed that Iyer is receiving the best possible medical care in Sydney and remains under constant supervision.

Family to Join Iyer in Sydney

Meanwhile, sources close to the team have revealed that Iyer’s family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues his recovery. While there is no timeline yet for his return to cricket, the latest updates bring hope that the Mumbai batter is on the road to full recovery.