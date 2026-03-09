Suryakumar Yadav reflects on India’s Historic T20 World Cup Title defense; calls Jasprit Bumrah as 'National treasure'

In the golden glow of the Ahmedabad night, as the echoes of "India, India!" slowly settled at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the man who steered the ship stood calm amidst the celebrations. Suryakumar Yadav, the captain who led the "Invincibles" to a historic consecutive T20 World Cup title, appeared more reflective than jubilant during the post-match presentation.

For “Sky,” India’s emphatic 96-run victory over New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup final was not just a one-night triumph. It was the culmination of a two-year journey built on trust, elite cricketing habits, and the brilliance of a player he described as a “national treasure.”

A Journey That Began After the 2024 World Cup

When asked whether the magnitude of the achievement had truly sunk in, Suryakumar admitted it would take time to fully process the moment. He also revealed that the foundation of this historic victory was laid right after India’s previous World Cup triumph in 2024.

“I think it'll take a little bit of time but definitely very happy. Been a long journey. Started post the 2024 World Cup. Jay Shah, Rohit bhai, they all showed faith in me and gave me opportunity to lead. From there it's been a long journey and coming here and winning it.”

According to the Indian captain, the blueprint for success in 2026 was established during the previous campaign. The team focused on maintaining the same high standards and winning habits that had already delivered them a global title.

Faith in Match-Winners Pays Off

One of the defining aspects of Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership during the tournament was his unwavering trust in his players.

Despite Abhishek Sharma’s inconsistent form earlier in the tournament and Sanju Samson initially spending time on the bench, the captain backed both players to deliver when it mattered most.

“I think it's really important to understand what they are capable of. And I knew they had the match winners in them. The timing was perfect. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma they are top players and we knew they would do something special, and they did it in the final.”

That belief proved decisive in the final. Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 18-ball half-century, while Sanju Samson delivered a match-defining 89-run innings, which ultimately earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Suryakumar Yadav Calls Jasprit Bumrah a ‘National Treasure’

While India’s batters piled up a massive 255/5, Suryakumar knew the match would ultimately be sealed by the bowling attack.

The captain reserved his highest praise for Jasprit Bumrah, whose brilliant four-wicket haul dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup.

“Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. I can call him a national treasure. He knows how it needs to be done, he is the best in the business.”

Bumrah’s mastery of slower balls, yorkers, and tactical variations ensured New Zealand never came close to chasing the mammoth target.

India’s ‘Invincibles’ Era Under Suryakumar Yadav

By guiding India to a commanding 96-run victory, Suryakumar Yadav has firmly cemented his legacy as one of India’s most successful T20 captains.

His calm demeanor under pressure, trust in match-winners, and ability to extract performances from players like Shivam Dube in crucial moments have transformed this Indian side into a dominant force in world cricket.

As fireworks illuminated the Ahmedabad sky and celebrations erupted across the stadium, one truth became clear — under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, India’s winning culture in T20 cricket has evolved into a sustained era of dominance.