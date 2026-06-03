Suryakumar Yadav reportedly dropped as India T20I captain by BCCI after World Cup win; Big decision ahead
Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been removed as India’s T20I captain by the BCCI just months after leading the team to a World Cup title. The decision, taken in consultation with the team management, marks a major leadership change ahead of the new cycle.
- BCCI reportedly decides to remove Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I captain after the World Cup triumph.
- The call was taken in consultation with the team management and head coach Gautam Gambhir, according to reports.
- India is expected to appoint a new T20I skipper as part of a fresh transition ahead of the upcoming cycle.
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to remove Suryakumar Yadav from India’s T20I captaincy, just months after he led the team to a historic T20 World Cup title at home. The decision comes ahead of India’s upcoming limited-overs tours of Ireland and England.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the call was taken by the selection committee in consultation with the team management and head coach Gautam Gambhir. A senior BCCI official stated that India will now move forward with a new skipper for the next cycle.
As per the report, the decision was influenced by Suryakumar’s recent form and long-term team planning. “The selection committee, BCCI and team management, in consultation with coach Gautam Gambhir, have decided that India should go with a new skipper from here on. Under Surya’s captaincy, the team did win the T20 World Cup but keeping his form and future in mind, they felt it’s time to move on."
The report further claims that Suryakumar Yadav may not be considered for selection going forward, with communication expected to be made to him soon. “He won’t be considered for selection, and the decision will be conveyed to Surya soon,” the report added.
Decline in form raises concerns
Despite leading India to major success, including the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph and several bilateral series wins, Suryakumar's batting form has been a growing concern.
After taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in 2024, Suryakumar was ranked among the world's top T20 batters. However, his performances reportedly dipped significantly in 2025 and 2026. He managed only 270 runs in the 2026 IPL season across 13 innings at an average of 20.76, continuing a prolonged lean patch.
Successful captaincy record
Under his leadership, India registered multiple achievements, including eight consecutive bilateral series wins and the Asia Cup 2025 title, along with the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.
However, the team management reportedly felt a change in leadership was necessary considering the balance between results and individual form.
Transition ahead of new cycle
As India now prepares for the upcoming tours and a new ICC cycle, the BCCI is expected to announce a new T20I captain soon. Th development signals a major transition phase for Indian cricket in the shortest format.
Suryakumar Yadav had taken over the T20I captaincy in July 2024, succeeding Rohit Sharma after India's previous World Cup success.
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