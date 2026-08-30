/Suryakumar Yadav reveals Sanju Samson’s stunning reaction after India dropped him before T20 WC 2026

Sanju Samson navigated an incredible rollercoaster journey before ultimately cementing his legacy as the hero of India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory. Prior to the commencement of the campaign, poor form resulted in the wicket keeper batter being left out of the starting lineup, though he later reclaimed his spot and secured the prestigious player of the tournament award. During a recent discussion, former T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke about the immense difficulty he faced when informing Samson of his exclusion, noting that the reaction he received left him thoroughly astonished.
A Difficult Conversation On The Team Bus
Struggles during a five match series against New Zealand right before the global tournament led to Samson losing his spot in favor of Ishan Kishan. Reflecting on the moment during an interview with former international cricketer Aakash Chopra, Suryakumar explained how the discussion unfolded.
'We were on the bus, and I told him that it was going to be difficult with how it was going. He told me just one thing: do whatever you feel is right to make this team win the World Cup,' Suryakumar revealed.
Expressing his pleasant surprise at the player's selfless attitude, Suryakumar added, 'He said he is there whenever I need him, and he will prepare as if he was going to play. I gained a lot of confidence hearing that. Aise bhi log hote hain life mein.'
Prior Promises And Eventual Heroics
Suryakumar, who incidentally stepped away from the squad following the T20 World Cup success, also recalled a previous conversation where he pledged unwavering support to Samson.
'That was my toughest call because I knew that he was a good person. We went to Sri Lanka in 2024, and he did not score a lot of runs there. He asked me what he should do. We were playing the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. I told him I had confidence in him and that the coach had shown it as well. I assured him that he would play the next seven matches, and even if he scored seven ducks, he would still play the eighth,' Suryakumar noted.
After working his way back into the playing eleven during the Super 8 stage, Samson displayed stellar form. He smashed an unbeaten 97 during a crucial must win encounter against the West Indies, and subsequently delivered consecutive scores of 89 in both the semi final and the final matches.
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