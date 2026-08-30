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Suryakumar Yadav reveals Sanju Samson’s stunning reaction after India dropped him before T20 WC 2026

Sanju Samson navigated an incredible rollercoaster journey before ultimately cementing his legacy as the hero of India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory, but what was his reaction after being learnt that he's been dropped.

Published: Aug 30, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav reveals Sanju Samson’s stunning reaction after India dropped him before T20 WC 2026

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Suryakumar Yadav reveals Sanju Samson’s stunning reaction after India dropped him before T20 WC 2026
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