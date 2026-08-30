/Suryakumar Yadav reveals Sanju Samson’s stunning reaction after India dropped him before T20 WC 2026

'That was my toughest call because I knew that he was a good person. We went to Sri Lanka in 2024, and he did not score a lot of runs there. He asked me what he should do. We were playing the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. I told him I had confidence in him and that the coach had shown it as well. I assured him that he would play the next seven matches, and even if he scored seven ducks, he would still play the eighth,' Suryakumar noted.