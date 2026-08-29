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  • /Suryakumar Yadav reveals what Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel told him before T20I sacking, says 'Time to move on...'

Suryakumar Yadav reveals what Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel told him before T20I sacking, says 'Time to move on...'

Despite holding a formidable leadership record in T20Is, the seasoned player was stripped of the captaincy and omitted from the squad entirely, with Shreyas Iyer taking over the leadership role.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav reveals what Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel told him before T20I sacking, says 'Time to move on...'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Suryakumar Yadav reveals what Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel told him before T20I sacking, says 'Time to move on...'
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