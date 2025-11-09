India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made a lighthearted remark about the Asia Cup trophy row after India clinched the five-match T20I series against Australia. The series ended 2-1 in India’s favor after the rain-abandoned fifth match in Brisbane on November 8. With this result, India extended their unbeaten T20I series streak in Australia to 13 years. During the post-match interaction, Suryakumar was asked how it felt to lift a trophy again. The captain responded with a subtle reference to the Asia Cup controversy, where the Indian team did not physically receive the trophy despite winning the tournament.

“It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy. Felt it in my hands when I was handed over the trophy for the series victory. A few days back another trophy arrived in India, our women’s team has won the World Cup. That trophy has also arrived back home. It feels great and getting to touching this trophy as well feels good,” Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

The comments were seen as a playful jab at Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who did not hand over the Asia Cup trophy after India’s title win. As a result, the trophy has remained at the Asian Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai.

BCCI secretary on meeting

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that discussions between the BCCI and PCB have progressed positively after a face-to-face meeting in Dubai, marking the first direct communication since the dispute began.

Saikia explained that the Asia Cup issue was not officially part of the ICC meeting agenda, but the ICC facilitated an informal discussion.

“It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meeting. Definitely, in the coming times, if things go in a positive way, the issue will be sorted at the earliest,” Saikia told PTI.

The Asia Cup trophy continues to remain at the ACC office in Dubai, as Mohsin Naqvi reportedly instructed staff not to move it without his direct approval. He had earlier insisted that the Indian players must receive the trophy from him, something Suryakumar and the Indian team declined.