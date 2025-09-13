Suryakumar Yadav’s Struggles Against Pakistan In T20Is: Can He Rewrite The Script In Asia Cup 2025?

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav is widely celebrated as one of the most destructive T20 batters in the world. Known for his 360-degree stroke play and ability to dominate attacks across conditions, he has built a reputation as the backbone of India’s batting lineup. However, when it comes to clashes against arch-rivals Pakistan, the numbers tell a different story.

Modest Returns Against Pakistan

Across five T20I innings against Pakistan, Suryakumar has scored just 64 runs, averaging 12.8 with a strike rate of around 118. His highest score in these encounters is only 18, and he is yet to register a fifty. For a batter who boasts a career strike rate well above 140 and multiple match-winning knocks against other top teams, these figures are surprisingly modest.

Why Pakistan Has Been a Challenge

Pakistan’s bowling attack has often featured high-quality pacers and crafty spinners who thrive in pressure situations. Whether it’s the raw pace of Shaheen Afridi or the guile of Shadab Khan, they have managed to restrict SKY’s natural free-flowing game. Add to that the intensity of India-Pakistan clashes, and it becomes clear why Suryakumar has found it difficult to replicate his usual dominance.

Opportunity in the Asia Cup 2025

As India prepares to face Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, Suryakumar finds himself at a crucial juncture. This will not only be another chapter in the storied rivalry but also his chance to change the narrative about his performances against Pakistan. Leading the side as captain, the stakes are higher than ever for him to deliver.

Can the Captain Rise to the Occasion?

With his form in recent months and a wealth of experience behind him, many believe it’s only a matter of time before Suryakumar Yadav cracks the Pakistan puzzle. If he manages to play a big innings in Dubai, it could silence critics, inspire teammates, and set the tone for India’s Asia Cup campaign.