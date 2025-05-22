Suryakumar Yadav’s Umbrella Moment With Harsha Bhogle Wins The Internet, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Wankhede Stadium bore witness to one of the most heartfelt and electrifying performances of IPL 2025 as Suryakumar Yadav scripted a sensational unbeaten 73 off 43 balls to lead Mumbai Indians (MI) into the playoffs with a commanding 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 63. With playoff implications looming large and clouds hovering ominously over Mumbai, the man known as “Sky” delivered a performance that was as poetic as it was powerful.

MI, reeling at 132/5 in the 18th over, needed a miracle. Suryakumar, ever the calm in a storm, delivered just that—alongside the explosive Naman Dhir, the duo added a staggering 57 runs off the final 12 balls to push MI to a formidable 180/5. What followed was a bowling masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner, who dismantled DC’s lineup and booked MI’s place in the playoffs for a record 11th time—the most by any team in IPL history.

Surya’s Umbrella Moment With Harsha Bhogle Breaks the Internet

Even before the applause for his innings had faded, Suryakumar Yadav stole hearts in the post-match presentation. As a light drizzle began, he walked out holding an umbrella and graciously sheltered legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle, creating an image that was instantly iconic. It wasn’t just a moment of class—it became the soul of the night, trending across platforms and symbolizing Surya’s humility.

Emotional Tribute: “This One’s for Her”

The Player of the Match trophy, Surya’s first of IPL 2025, came with a touching dedication. “My wife told me I have every award except this one. This one’s for her,” he said with a proud smile, referring to Devisha Shetty, his wife and constant pillar of support.

In an era where personal stories often connect more than numbers, this tribute resonated deeply. Social media lit up not just with cricket highlights but with admiration for the emotional honesty Surya displayed on live television.

The Turning Point: Surya-Dhir Carnage in Death Overs

MI’s innings was teetering before the final two overs. At 132/5, a sub-par total seemed likely. But Surya’s clinical timing and Naman Dhir’s explosive hitting flipped the script. The pair added 48 runs in the last two overs, including some jaw-dropping strokes that punctuated MI’s dominance.

“We always talk about one set batter taking it deep. That was the plan,” said Surya. “And Naman brought a lot of energy, which made it easier to push hard.”

This death-overs blitz not only shifted momentum but also demoralized a Delhi side that never recovered.

Bumrah and Santner: Death by Precision

MI’s bowling unit, led by a vintage Jasprit Bumrah, ensured that the batting heroics didn’t go in vain. Bumrah returned with stunning figures of 3/12, showcasing swing, accuracy, and calm under pressure. Mitchell Santner, often underused, delivered a game-changing spell of 3/11, spinning a web that DC couldn’t escape.

The Capitals were bundled out for just 121, collapsing under pressure and MI’s relentless attack.

Mumbai Indians Eye Top Two Finish

With 16 points in the bag, MI have locked in a playoff berth, but a top-two finish—and the vital qualifier advantage—is now within striking distance. Their final league game against Punjab Kings on May 26 in Jaipur could be decisive. Should other results fall their way, a win could catapult them into the top two.

With Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings also in the playoff mix, the final week of IPL 2025 promises edge-of-the-seat drama.