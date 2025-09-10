Suryakumar Yadav Stuns Media with “Kisne Bola?” Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav left reporters stunned with his trademark humour during the pre-Asia Cup 2025 press conference. With the tournament set to kick off against the UAE, the Indian skipper focused on preparation, team combinations, and handling the expectations that come with being the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

Question to Suryakumar Yadav & Salman Ali Agha:



Considering the recent situation between the two countries, do you think that there is a need to give specific instructions to the players to keep their tempers in control?



AnswersAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/VqQ8voZWla September 9, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s Focus: Preparation Over ‘Favourites’ Tag

Ahead of the Asia Cup opener on September 10, Suryakumar shrugged off the label of India being tournament favourites. When a reporter asked about India’s perceived dominance, he responded with a light-hearted, “Kisne bola? Maine toh nahi suna kahin,” translating to, “Who said that? I haven’t heard it anywhere.”

The statement not only highlighted his witty personality but also underscored a mature approach towards external pressure. “We are playing T20s after a long time, but we are well-prepared,” Suryakumar added. This Asia Cup will mark India’s return to T20 internationals after a gap since June, following the IPL and earlier bilateral T20I series in January-February 2025.

Testing Combinations Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The Asia Cup is more than just a continental tournament; it is a platform for India to experiment with team combinations and build momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. With several young players pushing for spots, including the ongoing debate between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, Suryakumar maintained suspense, stating, “Don’t worry… I will message you about the Playing XI,” keeping fans and media on their toes.

Analysts believe that India’s well-balanced squad, featuring a mix of explosive batters, crafty spinners, and death-over specialists, is poised to dominate the fast-paced format. However, the team management seems keen on refining strategies rather than relying solely on reputation.

The India-Pakistan Showdown: High Stakes and Tense Rivalry

The blockbuster clash against Pakistan on September 14 already has fans buzzing, and Suryakumar emphasized a measured approach. Echoing his captaincy philosophy, he stressed focus and preparation rather than media hype.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, on the other hand, dismissed the idea of any team being an outright favourite in T20 cricket. “In T20 cricket, I don’t think any team is favourite. At a particular day, you have to play good cricket. A couple of overs can change the game,” Salman said.

This diplomatic stance reflects the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where momentum can shift within moments, making the India-Pakistan rivalry a must-watch event for fans across Asia.

Handling Pressure: Champions’ Mindset

Suryakumar’s remarks reflect a champion’s mindset—confident yet unflustered by external expectations. While India enters the tournament as defending champions, the skipper stressed that preparation and team cohesion are key. “We were here 3-4 days back, had a good time as a team together, and are really looking forward to this tournament,” he said.

Experts note that such calm and focused leadership can be crucial in pressure-filled scenarios, especially in knockout matches or high-volatility encounters like the India-Pakistan fixture.