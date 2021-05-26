Suryakumar Yadav trolls Yuzvendra Chahal after spinner crashes Mumbai Indian batsman's live interview - WATCH

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav made his presence felt in international cricket right from the word go. The right-handed batsman, who was handed a debut against England in the T20I series started off his international innings with a six to Jofra Archer in the first delivery he faced.

The incident got a rousing response from the fans, who had earlier raised their voice on Suryakumar's snub from the Australia tour, which took place weeks after IPL 2020.

With cricket in India once again taking a halt due to COVID-19, the players spend most of the time on social media, where they also share some interesting tales for the cricketing folks.

Yadav, who too has been doing the same, recently tried pulling the legs of his India teammate and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who apparently kept asking the Mumbai Indians player for his bat.

In an interaction on Mumbai Indians (MI) TV, Suryakumar went on to share an interesting tale which involved Chahal and his bat.

The topic came up after the spinner crashed Suryakumar's live interaction and asked for the bat once again.

Responding to Chahal, the Mumbai Indians cricketer jokingly said that this time I'll definetly give you the bat, but I wonder if you'll be able to use it because of your thin body composure.

“He has been asking for a bat from me but my bat is slightly heavy, I have told him so many times – ‘You’re so thin, how will you use this heavy bat.’ But yes, I will have to tell him that the next time we meet, I will certainly present him with my bat,” said Suryakumar in response.

Both Suryakumar and Chahal were last seen in action during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, before the league got suspended midway due to COVID-19. The duo is expected to return to action in the upcoming limited-over series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place in the month of July.