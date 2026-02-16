Suryakumar Yadav & Varun Chakaravarthy dedicate win vs Pakistan to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri; 3-word post breaks Internet

Following India’s emphatic 61-run victory over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sparked a social media storm with a tribute that resonated far beyond the cricket pitch. The win, which officially secured India’s place in the Super Eight stage, coincided with the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri, leading to a wave of celebration among fans and players alike.

The Viral Three-Word Post

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the match, the Indian skipper shared a collection of highlights from the game at the R. Premadasa Stadium. His caption was a concise and powerful three-word phrase: “Har Har Mahadev.” Given the cultural significance of the day, the post immediately went viral, garnering millions of interactions as fans connected the sporting triumph with the national holiday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The victory further solidified Suryakumar’s growing reputation as a tactical leader. This win marked his fourth consecutive T20I victory as captain against the arch-rivals and India’s third straight success in the current World Cup campaign. Contributing a measured 32 runs himself, Suryakumar continues to maintain a perfect record as skipper in this high-intensity fixture.

Instagram & twitter post of Suryakumar Yadav after beating Pakistan.

Har Har Mahadev pic.twitter.com/Ur8ltSKjTU — February 15, 2026

Varun Chakaravarthy’s Dedication

The spiritual celebrations were echoed by star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who played a pivotal role in dismantling the Pakistani batting lineup. Sharing his own tribute on Instagram, Chakaravarthy dedicated the historic result to the Indian public.

“Any doubts ?!! Dedicating this victory to all the INDIANS on the eve of MAHA SHIVRATHRI !! HAR HAR MAHADEV!!," his post read. Chakaravarthy was one of four Indian bowlers to claim two wickets, blending elite performance with a moment of deep cultural significance.

A Game of Extremes

The match itself was a story of dramatic highs and lows for the Indian side. After being invited to bat first, India posted a formidable 175/7. While Ishan Kishan was the undisputed star with a 77-run blitz, the innings was notable for three of India’s top performers—Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel—all being dismissed for ducks. It was the middle-order resistance and Kishan’s fireworks that allowed India to post a winning total.

Pakistan’s response was lackluster from the outset. Chasing 176, they were folded for just 114 runs in 18 overs. India’s clinical bowling attack was led by two-wicket hauls from Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Chakaravarthy, and Patel, with support from Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Tournament Implications

This 61-run hammering makes India the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super Eight. With a perfect three-for-three record, the Men in Blue sit comfortably at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s tournament is in jeopardy; they have slipped to third place behind the USA on Net Run Rate and must defeat Namibia this Wednesday to avoid a shock early exit.

The day ended as a double triumph for Indian cricket, following the India A Women’s victory over Pakistan in Bangkok earlier that afternoon. For the Indian fans celebrating Maha Shivratri, the "Har Har Mahadev" posts from the captain and his lead spinner served as the perfect conclusion to a dominant rivalry day.