Mumbai Indians (MI) delivered a commanding performance to dismantle Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a whopping 100 runs in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1, keeping their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive and thriving. In a match filled with high-octane action, powerful batting, and a hilarious mid-innings moment that echoed the chaos of gully cricket, MI’s victory was as entertaining as it was dominant. With this win—MI’s sixth in a row—the five-time champions jumped to the top of the IPL 2025 points table, sending a clear message to the rest of the league.





Suryakumar Yadav’s Lost Ball Drama Adds Comic Relief

In the ninth over of RR’s chase, Dhruv Jurel lofted a flat six over extra cover off Karn Sharma, but the real entertainment came seconds later. As the ball disappeared near the boundary line behind a crowd of press photographers, MI’s fielders—led by a hilariously confused Suryakumar Yadav—joined the camera crew in searching for the missing white Kookaburra.

Suryakumar, immersed in the hunt, didn’t even realize that play had resumed with a replacement ball. The comic scene resembled a neighborhood gully cricket game, where every player and bystander becomes part of the action. The viral clip lit up social media, trending under #LostBallSaga and earning SKY even more affection from fans.

Batting Brilliance: Rohit, Rickelton, and Suryakumar Light Up Jaipur

Opting to bat first, MI posted a mammoth 217/2, thanks to twin half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (53) and South African southpaw Ryan Rickelton (61). Both batters played textbook T20 innings—controlled aggression with clean hitting and smart placement.

But the real fireworks came from the bat of Suryakumar Yadav, who once again stamped his authority on the tournament. Unbeaten on 48 off just 23 balls, SKY smashed three sixes and four boundaries, finishing with a blazing strike rate of 208.7. The current Orange Cap holder now has 475 runs from 11 matches at an average of 67.85 and a strike rate of 172.72.

RR Collapse: From Chase to Chaos in Under 17 Overs

Chasing 218, RR faltered early and never recovered. The Royals were skittled for just 117 in 16.1 overs. Trent Boult (3/21) and Karn Sharma (3/18) wreaked havoc with the ball, taking the fizz out of the Rajasthan batting line-up. RR’s teenage sensation, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was dismissed for a two-ball duck, drawing collective gasps from the crowd.

The Royals' loss also marked their official exit from the playoff race, joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in elimination, making this defeat not just crushing but season-defining.

Hardik Pandya Lauds ‘Batsmanship’ and Discipline

MI skipper Hardik Pandya praised the team’s approach in the post-match presentation: “The way we batted was proper batsmanship—finding gaps, running hard. Ryan and Rohit set the tone, and SKY gave us that perfect finish. The bowlers backed it up brilliantly. We’re keeping things simple, disciplined, and it’s working.” His emphasis on basics and team clarity seems to be fueling MI’s mid-season resurgence.