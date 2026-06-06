Suryakumar Yadav's reaction after being replaced by Shreyas Iyer as India's T20I captain goes viral

Ajit Agarkar led selection commitee announced Shreyas Iyer as India's next T20I captain replacing Suryakumar Yadav. This was a major jolt for the mumbai batter as just three months after leading India to a successful defence of the T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav found himself on the outside of the T20I setup entirely. But rather than disappear quietly, the Mumbai batter let his grace do the talking.

SKY's story

Within minutes of the BCCI's official squad announcement for the tours of Ireland and England, Suryakumar took to his Instagram story to share the official graphic of India's new T20I squad, captioned with a message that has since gone viral: "Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for challenges ahead."

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Surya Kumar Yadav's Instagram story. What a man. Nothing but respect for Surya Dada. pic.twitter.com/hScnLPqx5Q — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 6, 2026

He also congratulated young India opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Surya Kumar Yadav's Instagram story for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Pure class from Surya Dada pic.twitter.com/yFOFvhHjj8 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 6, 2026

The Decision That Stunned Indian Cricket

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Suryakumar's removal from both the captaincy and the T20I squad during Saturday's press conference at BCCI headquarters, citing a combination of poor recent form and longer-term planning for the next World Cup cycle as the driving factors behind the call.

"With regards to Surya, it's a tough one, having just won the World Cup. But as it happens after most World Cups, you try and reassess what your best way forward is. Partly his own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle, or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup, we thought this was the best way forward. Like I said, Shreyas is a well-deserving captain," Agarkar said.

The numbers behind the decision are difficult to argue with. Suryakumar's T20 World Cup campaign, though ultimately crowned with a title, was relatively muted by his own high standards, producing 242 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72. His IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians compounded the concern, returning just 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54, well short of what selectors had come to expect from one of the format's most destructive batters.

Why Shreyas Iyer Gets the Job

Agarkar was equally forthcoming about why Shreyas Iyer emerged as the clear choice to lead the new T20I era.

"With regards to Shreyas, obviously we've seen what he's done over the last few years, leading different franchises. He's won one and reached finals as well, and probably had a tougher season this year after a great start. So we've seen everything that a captain possibly can. His own performances have been really good. He was quite close to getting into that World Cup squad as well. Obviously, with Surya still there, there was no room for him," Agarkar said.

Iyer gets his due

Iyer had last featured in a T20I in December 2023, with the middle order slots occupied by Suryakumar and Tilak Varma leaving no room for him. He was recalled as an injury replacement during the home series against New Zealand earlier this year but did not get a game. His IPL performances, however, kept his name firmly in the conversation. He guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and led Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to finals in 2020 and 2025 respectively, becoming the first captain in IPL history to take three different franchises to a final. His batting numbers reinforced the case, accumulating 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 in IPL 2025 before following it up with 498 runs at a strike rate of 168.81 in IPL 2026.

Agarkar left no room for doubt about the selectors' conviction. "He's, in my opinion, a standout candidate, with enough experience now, having led in the T20 format. This is obviously a different challenge."

The Squad and What Comes Next

India's T20I squad for Ireland and England

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

India's Asian Games 2026 squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

For the selectors, Saturday's announcement marks a clear pivot toward the next World Cup. For Suryakumar Yadav, it closes a captaincy chapter that peaked with a World Cup title but could not withstand the weight of form concerns and long-term planning. That he chose to respond with eleven words of quiet dignity rather than public grievance says everything about the character of a player who gave Indian T20 cricket one of its finest moments, even if the ending came sooner than anyone expected