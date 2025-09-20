After leading India to victory over Oman by 21 runs in their final group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2025, captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked the inevitable question regarding India’s upcoming Super Four clash against Pakistan. Rather than addressing the opponent directly, Suryakumar delivered a subtle but telling response that quickly drew attention.

During the post-match presentation, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar asked Suryakumar whether the team was “all set for Sunday’s match against Pakistan.” Instead of mentioning the arch-rivals by name, Suryakumar responded, “All set for Super Four,” making it clear that India’s focus is on the stage of the tournament rather than a particular opponent. His reply was viewed as a composed and perhaps pointed way of downplaying the hype surrounding the clash in Dubai on September 21.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that's the best. It's easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult because you meet a lot of friends, you go out for dinner, and you have a lot of players also around who like to see all these things, so it's very difficult," said SKY.

"But then it's on you what you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind, and go on and have a practice session or go on and have to play a game. But I have been very clear with all the boys, I think it's very important if you want to do well in this tournament and going forward, we will have to shut off a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you. I'm not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you. I mean someone can give you good advice as well, which can help you in the game, which can help you on the ground. So I think that is very important for me and the rest I feel everyone is in a good space," added Surya.

Background of the rivalry and controversy

India and Pakistan have already faced each other once in this Asia Cup, where India won convincingly by seven wickets. That match, however, did not end without drama. The post-game scenes were dominated by controversy after Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan players, triggering a formal complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the ICC.

The fallout escalated after the PCB sent repeated emails to the ICC, demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. Pakistan argued that Pycroft had failed to maintain the spirit of the game. The ICC, however, backed Pycroft, stating that the Zimbabwean official had adhered to all rules and regulations.

The tension further deepened when Pakistan threatened to boycott their must-win group game against the UAE. The team initially refused to leave their hotel and arrive at the ground within the mandated time two hours before the start. Eventually, the match was pushed from its scheduled 8 pm IST start time to 9 pm IST, and then delayed even further, as the PCB protested against Pycroft’s continued role. On a conference call, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta reportedly informed PCB chairman and Asian Cricket Council head Mohsin Naqvi that Pycroft would remain the match referee, and Pakistan ultimately agreed to play.

Stakes for Sunday’s clash

India will enter their second meeting against Pakistan in a position of strength after their dominant win earlier in the competition. With the Super Four stage underway, both teams will look to gain momentum before the final.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup history

The two teams share a storied rivalry in the Asia Cup. Out of 20 matches played between them, India hold the edge with 11 victories. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won 6 encounters, while 3 matches produced no result. As the buildup intensifies for the clash in Dubai, Suryakumar Yadav’s calm dismissal of the question about Pakistan reflects India’s intent to focus on their larger mission in the tournament, rather than being consumed by the rivalry.