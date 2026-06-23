/Suryansh Shedge replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India squad for Ireland and England Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Suryansh Shedge as the replacement for injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England. The development comes after Nitish was ruled out due to left quadriceps injury, dealing another setback to India's preparations ahead of a busy international schedule.
Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained discomfort in his left quadriceps after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. The all-rounder had already missed the second ODI due to a niggle but returned for the series finale, where he bowled six overs.
Following a detailed medical assessment, the BCCI Medical team recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series against Ireland and England.
In an official statement, the BCCI confirmed, "Nitish reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series." The injury is expected to keep the 23-year-old out of action for at least a month.
With Nitish unavailable, the selectors have handed a maiden senior India call-up to Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge.
The 23-year-old impressed during the recently concluded India A tri-series in Sri Lanka, where he played a key role in the team's successful campaign. Shedge showcased his finishing abilities with the bat and also contributed as a useful seam-bowling option.
In five innings during the tournament, Shedge scored 147 runs at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of over 120, including a half-century. He also bowled 23 overs across five matches and picked up two wickets.
His performances earned praise for his ability to deliver under pressure, making him a strong replacement option in India's white-ball setup.
Like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shedge is a pace-bowling all-rounder and offers balance to the squad. While he is still developing at the international level, his recent performances for India A highlighted his potential as a finisher and utility all-rounder.
The selectors appear to have backed long-term potential by choosing the Mumbai youngster, who has continued to impress since his impactful performances in domestic cricket and franchise cricket.
India will begin their tour with two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28 before travelling to England for a five-match T20I series starting July 1. The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series against England from July 14 to July 19.
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