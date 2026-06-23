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Suryansh Shedge replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India squad for Ireland and England Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Suryansh Shedge as the replacement for injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England. The development comes after Nitish was ruled out due to left quadriceps injury, dealing another setback to India's preparations ahead of a busy international schedule.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Suryansh Shedge replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India squad for Ireland and England Tour
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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