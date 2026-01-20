Advertisement
Suryakumar Yadav Files Rs100,00,00,000 Defamation Case On Khushi Mukherjee; Actress Breaks Silence Says, 'Mere Mooh Se Baat Nikal Gayi...'

Addressing the origin of the dispute, Mukherjee explained that while she mentioned past interactions with the cricketer, there was no malicious intent. "

Reported By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The controversy was triggered when Mukherjee claimed in a previous interview that Suryakumar Yadav.
  • Despite widespread reports of a massive lawsuit, Mukherjee revealed that she has yet to be served with any official documentation
Actress and social media personality Khushi Mukherjee has formally addressed the controversy surrounding an alleged Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit. The legal claim was reportedly initiated by influencer Faizan Ansari following Mukherjee's public remarks concerning Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Speaking to the media, Mukherjee defended her position, asserting that her comments did not constitute defamation despite admitting the remark might have been unnecessary.

Clarifying the Comments

Addressing the origin of the dispute, Mukherjee explained that while she mentioned past interactions with the cricketer, there was no malicious intent. “Mere moonh se baat nikal gayi ki haan, baat hoti thi, shayad nahi nikalna chahiye tha. Par usmein defamation wali koi baat nahi thi,” she told Instant Bollywood.

She further clarified her stance by stating, "I mean, baat hoti thi, theek hai, sach hai. Defamation? No, I haven’t received any defamation, and I don’t think in any way I have defamed him."

Status of Legal Action

Despite widespread reports of a massive lawsuit, Mukherjee revealed that she has yet to be served with any official documentation. She attributed the escalation of the story to a sensationalist media cycle and social media amplification.

“Aisa koi legal notice ya yeh sab kuch mere paas aaya nahi hai. News channels ke paas waise bhi topics nahi hote, toh til ka pahaad bana dete hain,” she remarked, suggesting that news outlets have made a mountain out of a molehill.

Reaction to Influencers and Critics

Mukherjee did not hold back when discussing the individuals who have inserted themselves into the controversy for the sake of visibility. Without explicitly naming Faizan Ansari, she criticized what she termed "attention-seeking influencers."

“Aur rahi baat baaki, kuch aise saste se jo influencers hain, woh bonfire mein haath sekne ke liye aa gaye aur bhaukne lag gaye. So let them bark, that’s all I can say,” she stated bluntly, implying that these individuals are merely looking to benefit from the viral nature of the situation.

Origins of the Row

The controversy was triggered when Mukherjee claimed in a previous interview that Suryakumar Yadav “used to message her a lot.” While she was quick to clarify at the time that there was never any romantic involvement between them, the statement quickly went viral. This led to significant public backlash and the subsequent announcement by Ansari that he would seek legal damages on behalf of the cricketer's reputation.

Currently, Mukherjee stands by her assertion: she acknowledges that the comment "slipped out," but maintains that it holds no legal ground for defamation.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi
