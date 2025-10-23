Susie Wilson-Rowe Cancer Diagnosis Sends Shockwaves Through Women’s Cricket

Former England and Kent cricket star Susie Wilson-Rowe has revealed that she is battling a rare form of stage four lung cancer, known as Exon 20 non-small cell lung cancer, which has already spread to her spine and lymph nodes. The 38-year-old, who made 23 T20 appearances for England, shared her story to raise awareness about early detection and encourage others to “listen to their bodies.”

A Pain That Led to a Shocking Diagnosis

Wilson-Rowe’s journey with cancer began earlier this year while she was on maternity leave following the birth of her son, Zach. She had been enduring months of pain around her ribs and scapula, which left her struggling with everyday tasks such as lifting her son, coughing, sneezing, and even breathing comfortably.

Initially misdiagnosed as a muscle strain, Wilson-Rowe insisted on further tests, leading to the discovery of a tumour in her left lung. Subsequent scans confirmed that the cancer had metastasized, a devastating revelation for the former cricketer.

In a heartfelt statement, she urged the public to be vigilant about their health: “Early detection can make all the difference. Listen to your body and push for answers when something doesn’t feel right.”

Celebrating a Stellar Cricketing Career

Susie Wilson-Rowe’s cricket journey spans decades of dedication and excellence. Born in London, she came through the Kent Pathway in the Under-11s and made 79 appearances for Kent Women across two spells.

She was instrumental in Kent’s success, helping the team secure five Women’s County Championship titles between 2006 and 2012 and lifting the National Women’s T20 competition trophy in 2011 and 2012. After a brief stint with Surrey and a temporary retirement in 2015, she returned to Kent in 2020, contributing to victories in the Vitality Women’s County T20 South East Group and the Women’s London Championship.

On the international stage, Wilson-Rowe represented England Women in 23 T20 matches between 2011 and 2013 and played for London Spirit during the inaugural edition of The Hundred before retiring in 2021. Her influence extended beyond playing, as she coached and mentored young cricketers, inspiring countless aspiring athletes.

Fighting Cancer With Courage

Currently undergoing a rigorous course of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, Wilson-Rowe has responded well to treatment so far, despite the challenging side effects. She continues to live a normal life while balancing treatment schedules, demonstrating remarkable resilience and determination.

Kent Cricket has launched a fundraising initiative to support her treatment and care, with a portion of donations directed to the Exon 20 Group, a charity dedicated to researching treatments for this rare form of lung cancer. Supporters are also encouraged to contribute to a Kent Women Legends Quiz Night fundraiser on 8 November at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence.

Kent Cricket’s statement praised her enduring impact on the sport: “Susie has given so much to cricket, as a player, coach, mentor, and friend; inspiring countless others with her strength, kindness, and relentless drive.”