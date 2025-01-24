Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Six vs THU BBL Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming: The Challenger phase of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2024-25) is set to take place with the clash between Sydney Sixers Vs Sydney Thunder at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After their loss to Hobart Hurricanes, the Sydney Sixers are lucky as they have one more chance to turn the table and make it to the finals. Thunder, on the other hand, enters this match after dominating the Melbourne Stars last year.

Where will the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match be held?

The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match begin?

The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match will begin at 01:45 PM IST, on January 24, 2025.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match?

Fans can livestream the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match live on TV?

The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

Talking about the game, Sydney Thunder have won the toss and have opted to field first.

“We'll have a bowl first. It's a nice wicket, it's not going to change too much. It's been fantastic. I said it from the start, it's about the fans, it's about entertainment, it's about creating BBL to be one of the biggest tournaments in the world. Great to be here playing against the Sixers at the SCG. We are good friends, once we cross the rope, we're going to competing as hard as we can. Davies misses out and Jason Sangha comes in”, David Warner said at the time of the toss.

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings(w), George Garton, Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan